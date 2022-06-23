WINCHESTER — Michael Antonio Hill, 53, has been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly killing 67-year-old Kernstown resident Rufus Cornelius Holland, according to a Frederick County Sheriff's Office news release.
After being notified Tuesday morning of a suspicious situation in Kernstown, the release states that the Sheriff's Office conducted a health and welfare check and attempted to "make contact" at Rufus Holland's Fay Street home, according to the release.
A friend told deputies that Holland takes her to work each morning, but on Tuesday his phone went directly to voicemail and he was not answering the door, according to the release. When what appeared to be blood was seen on the door, the release states that deputies decided to enter the home. Upon entering, deputies found Holland dead in the living room, the release states.
Further investigation revealed that Holland was the victim of a homicide and the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division took over the investigation, the release states.
Interviews and evidence collected revealed Hill as a person of interest and investigators attempted to locate him, the release states.
Investigators learned that Hill and Holland were familiar with one another, and the killing was not random, the release adds.
"With that, it was believed by the Sheriff’s Office that Hill did not present any ongoing threat to the general public and locating and apprehending him would be easier if the homicide, and Hill's involvement, was not yet announced," the release states.
Hill was located at about 9 p.m. June 22 in Winchester and arrested without incident.
Hill remained being held at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Facility as of Thursday afternoon.
