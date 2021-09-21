WINCHESTER — A Port Tobacco, Maryland, man is accused of breaking another man’s orbital bone during an assault in Winchester last year.
Francis Delmar Tyrone Plater was arrested and charged with malicious wounding on Wednesday. The victim told police he was attacked while attending a backyard party in the 200 block of Fox Drive around 1 a.m. on Aug. 9, 2020, according to criminal complaint.
The man said he was asked to leave the party and as he prepared to exit he was repeatedly punched by Plater. He said Plater then dragged him to the front yard.
A woman at the party said she saw Plater repeatedly punch the man, who never defended himself. She said Plater continued to strike him while he was on the ground. The man had to be hospitalized for his injuries, which included a broken orbital bone.
Plater, 28, is free on a $1,000 bond. He's due in Winchester General District Court at 8:30 a.m. on Monday.
