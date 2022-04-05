WINCHESTER — A motorcyclist exceeded speeds of 150 mph in Frederick County and Winchester in a chase on Friday night, according to police.
The incident began at the intersection of Valley Avenue and Jubal Early Drive around 9:30 p.m. Sgt. Brian C. Smith of the county Sheriff’s Office wrote in a criminal complaint that the motorcyclist sped through the intersection and swerved lanes. The rider continued to speed and swerve through lanes as he turned onto Middle Road where Smith activated his cruiser’s lights and sirens. Smith said the motorcylist then rode west on Cedar Creek Grade at over 100 mph and passed vehicles on the double yellow line.
The chase continued on Va. 37 with the motorcyclist traveling at over 150 mph. “I was traveling at 130 mph and the accused was pulling away from me,” Smith wrote.
The motorcyclist ran multiple red lights and rode north on Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11), illegally passing multiple vehicles in the center lane. He continued onto Old Charlestown Road before crashing and fleeing on foot.
Lt. Warren W, Gosnell, Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said in an email on Monday that police dog Milo tracked the suspect and located a motorcycle helmet in a field. The suspect was found hiding in a nearby gully. The suspect was identified as Dylan Michael Gray of the 1700 block of Roberts Street in Winchester. He was charged with eluding police, reckless driving, driving without a motorcycle endorsement, and driving with a suspended license.
The 25-year-old Gray’s driving record includes convictions for driving with forged plates and driving with defective equipment. Gosnell said Gray was on probation at the time of the chase and his probation officer had just filed probation revocation charges against him.
Gray was being held at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center without bond on Monday. He is due in Frederick General District Court at 2 p.m. on May 17.
