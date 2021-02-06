MIDDLETOWN — Three months after being arrested on drug charges, Jonathan Daniel Mihokovich has been charged with killing Keith Hamilton Tolson on Oct. 27.
Tolson’s body was found in the McDonald’s parking lot at 90 Reliance Road in Middletown. Surveillance video showed Tolson running from the Liberty gas station across the road from the McDonald’s before his death. He was chased by people in a pickup truck before being shot. Tolson was running toward the Econo Lodge Hotel & Suites where he was a guest when he was killed. The hotel is behind the McDonald’s.
A gas station surveillance video image of man who resembled Mihokovich in the station before the killing was provided by police shortly after the investigation began. On Nov. 5, Mihokovich was arrested in Fauquier County on drug and failure to appear in court charges. He was not charged with the killing, but the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said he was as the “main person of interest” in connection with it.
On Thursday, a Frederick County grand jury indicted Mihokovich, 40, of the 100 block of Robin Hood Circle in the county, on first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit murder charges. He was being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Friday. Court date information was unavailable.
The Sheriff’s Office on Thursday wouldn’t say what the motive was for the killing, what the relationship was between Mihokovich and Tolson, whether the gun used in the slaying was recovered and whether more suspects are being sought. “There is too much hard work that has gone into this case and we aren’t going to release anything until we feel it’s appropriate,” Sheriff Lenny Millholland said in an email.
According to his Facebook page, the 40-year-old Mihokovich is originally from Warrenton, where he attended Fauquier County High School. The page says he’s a window-cleaning business owner. Mihokovich’s criminal history includes an assault and battery conviction in 2002.
Tolson, 41, of Front Royal, was the father of a young son and two stepchildren, according to his father Donnie Tolson. Tolson said in October that his son spent 20 years working in fast-food restaurants and became a manager due to his experience. He said his son was a loving father and son when sober, but struggled with a cocaine and methamphetamine addiction for 20 years leading to multiple convictions for forgery and grand larceny.
