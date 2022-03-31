WINCHESTER — A man who told police he assaulted another man outside a bar for giving him a dirty look was denied bond in Frederick Circuit Court on Tuesday.
Orlando Espinoza Jimenez faces charges of malicious wounding and malicious wounding by a mob for the attack outside the 81 Bar & Grill at 360 Gateway Drive in Frederick County on Dec. 19. He was indicted and arrested on Feb. 10.
The victim sustained “significant brain injuries,” according to Marie E. Acosta, a county assistant commonwealth’s attorney. Jimenez’s co-defendant, Christian Cano-Zalpa, who allegedly kicked the victim in the face, remains at large.
Acosta said in an interview after the bond hearing that the victim has been released from Winchester Medical Center but will likely need to have cosmetic surgery for his injuries.
Jimenez, of the 100 block of Arch Street in Martinsburg, West Virginia, told police that the victim ran after being beaten in the bar parking lot. He said he and Cano-Zalpa caught him, knocked him down and kicked him, according to Acosta.
In seeking bond for Jimenez, defense attorney Robert D. Anderson noted his 21-year-old client has full-time employment and no prior criminal record. Citing a police report, Anderson said it was Cano-Zala who kicked the man in the face. Acosta said Jimenez told police he kicked the man in his ribs. He is due back in court at 9 a.m. April 19.
In denying bond, Judge William Warner Eldridge IV said the new information that Cano-Zalpa allegedly kicked the man in the face did not outweigh the charges against Jimenez. “He’s still a danger to the community based on the victim’s injuries and that the confrontation was unprovoked,” Eldridge said.
