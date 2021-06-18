WINCHESTER — The suspect in a July 7 fatal shooting appeared briefly in Frederick Circuit Court Thursday.
Brandon Willis Kamga is accused of involuntary manslaughter and reckless handling of a firearm in the death of Wayne Lamont Starks. The shooting occurred in the basement of an apartment in the 100 block of Diamond Court.
Police said Kamga told them he was making a rap video with Starks and Kendall MacKenzie Smith and had his back turned when he heard a shot and found Starks wounded. But police, who've released few details about the death, contend Kamga was the shooter. They said people in a 911 call to police first said Starks was accidentally shot, then they said he shot himself.
Starks was one of five people in the apartment off Valley Mill Road. He was shot in the right arm, with a bullet from a 9 mm Walther PPS semi-automatic pistol exiting through his neck. Police said Kamga was applying direct pressure to Starks' wound in a car in the apartment parking lot when they arrived. They said prescription pills and several pistols were found in the home.
Kamga was indicted June 10 and jailed Tuesday. Lt. Warren W. Gosnell, Frederick County Sheriff's Office spokesman, said in an email Thursday that he didn't know if Kamga was apprehended or turned himself in.
Police haven't said how Starks, 25, of Front Royal, knew Kamga. Kamga, 23, was a high school basketball star in Reston who later played Division I college basketball at Cal State Fullerton.
Kamga was being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center Thursday night. He is due in court 9 a.m. July 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.