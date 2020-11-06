A man described by the Frederick County Sheriff's Office as "the main person of interest" in the homicide of Keith Hamilton Tolson was apprehended Thursday in Fauquier County, according to a news release from Sheriff Lenny Millholland.
Johnathan Mihokovich was taken into custody without incident at 11:55 a.m. Investigators with the Frederick County Sheriff's Office assisted Fauquier County and the U.S. Marshals Service with the arrest.
Millholland provided no further details.
"That's all we're releasing at this time," he said.
Although Mihokovich is a suspect in Tolson's Oct. 27 shooting death outside the Middletown McDonald's restaurant, he has not been charged in the crime. He was taken into custody on Thursday on warrants obtained by the Sheriff's Office for failure to appear in court, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of felony distribution of a controlled substance.
Authorities have not given a motive for the slaying.
Tolson, 41, of Front Royal, was found shot in the McDonald's parking lot at 85 Reliance Road about 3:20 a.m. He was seen on surveillance video leaving the Liberty gas station across the street and running from a pickup truck that swerved toward him and followed him. The shooter is believed to have been in the pickup, which has been described by authorities as an older model silver or Ford F-150 with rust on the lower passenger door and possibly a "Don't Tread on Me" license plate.
After the homicide, police released store surveillance images of the pickup truck and of a thin, white man in the gas station who appears to be in his 20s or 30s. The man was identified as a possible suspect. That same week the Sheriff's Office said it was seeking Johnathan Mihokovhich for questioning in Tolson's homicide. Mihokovich resembles the man in the surveillance image, but authorities haven't said it was him.
Mihokovich is being held at the Fauquier County Detention Center.
The investigation into Tolson's killing is ongoing, the release says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.