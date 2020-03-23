A trucker accused of stabbing a fellow trucker in the Flying J Travel Center parking lot in Stephenson on Nov. 21 was arrested in Los Angeles on March 5 and extradited to Virginia on Friday.
Lt. Keith Covert, Frederick County Sheriff's Office spokesman, said in an email on Monday that Charles Edward Jones Jr. was arrested by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Jones, 55, of Moreno Valley, California, was charged with malicious wounding and stabbing in commission of a felony
Trucker Rodney Foley told police a man later identified as Jones stabbed him after he asked the man to move his truck so another truck could park. He said the man cursed at him and tried to punch him, according to a search warrant affidavit written by Investigator R. Todd Swartz.
Foley said he struck the man several times, but the man grabbed him in a bear hug and stabbed him. Swartz wrote that the knife nicked Foley's lung and that the wound left by the blade was two inches from Foley's heart. Foley had to be hospitalized for his injuries. Covert said Foley has been released from the hospital.
According to the search warrant affidavit, Foley identified Jones from a photo lineup. Jones also resembled a man who entered the truck stop and a nearby Denny's Restaurant shortly before the stabbing. Police were able to get a number off the truck in which the suspect fled the scene and tracked it to a San Bernardino, California, trucking company that employs Jones.
Jones was being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center in Frederick County on Monday. He is due in Frederick General District Court at 1 p.m. on July 10.
