WINCHESTER — A Bowie, Maryland, man was indicted by a Frederick County Circuit Court grand jury on Thursday over a Dec. 24 shooting into a home in the 100 block of Copperfield Lane in Frederick County.
The shooter missed the man he targeted, and the bullet traveled through a wall and was found on the bathroom floor, according to a criminal complaint by Deputy John T. Fauver of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
Fauver wrote that he had stopped the suspected shooter, Uzoma Ubachinyere Ogbunigwe, about 30 minutes before the shooting for driving 63 mph in a 35 mph. The shooter's car resembled the Chevrolet Camaro that Ogbunigwe was driving, according to Fauver, who said he tried to stop it again after hearing a radio broadcast about the shooting. The driver led him on a chase at speeds up to 115 mph before getting away.
Fauver didn't say if the shooter fired from inside or outside the vehicle or how many shots were fired. He also didn't say what triggered the shooting.
Ogbunigwe was later arrested in a traffic stop after being spotted on Interstate 495 in Fairfax County around 8:25 p.m. on Dec. 29. Second Lt. James Curry, a Fairfax County Police Department spokesman, said in an email that a police cruiser license plate reader detected that the Camaro was the getaway car from the Frederick County shooting. An officer stopped and arrested Ogbunigwe in the 9800 block of Georgetown Pike. Curry said the semi-automatic pistol used in the shooting wasn't recovered.
Ogbunigwe was transferred to the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center in Frederick County on Jan. 19. He was being held there without bond on Monday.
Ogbunigwe, 24, of the 12000 block of Round Tree Lane in Bowie, was indicted on a charge of use of a firearm while attempting to commit murder. He is due in court at 9 a.m. on Friday.
