WINCHESTER — Homicide suspect Demetrius Dominique Brown appeared briefly in Winchester Circuit Court on Tuesday after being indicted by a grand jury on a first-degree murder charge.
Besides first-degree murder, he was indicted on two counts of robbery and single counts of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Brown, 19, of the 200 block of Woodberry Lane in Winchester, is accused of shooting Jaiden Myers, 18, and wounding his friend Zevyn Dokes, now 18, in the hip on May 21.
Myers was a Handley High School senior who’d been scheduled to graduate about a month after he was killed. The shooting occurred during an alleged marijuana robbery in the apartment where Dokes was living on Wilson Boulevard.
At a Nov. 17 probable cause hearing, Matthew Occhuizzo, Winchester assistant commonwealth’s attorney, said Brown texted another man about getting two quarter pounds of marijuana and “whatever else we can get.” He said the two discussed barely being able to afford gas money to drive to Winchester.
Occhuizzo didn’t say if the man Brown allegedly texted was Jaeden Smithers, the suspected getaway driver. Smithers, 19, faces two counts of robbery and is due back in court on Jan. 18.
Brown is due back in court on Feb. 15. He was being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Tuesday night.
