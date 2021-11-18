Suspect sought in hotel robbery

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the man in these surveillance images in connection with the Nov. 13 robbery of the Holiday Inn Express at 165 Town Run Lane in Stephens City. After entering the hotel around 1 a.m. and asking random questions, the man said he had a loaded weapon and asked for the money in the drawer, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. The weapon was displayed during the encounter. He then left the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 540-662-6162 or Crime Solvers at 540-665-TIPS or use the P3 app (reference case number 21-005734).

 Provided by the Frederick County Sheriff's Office

