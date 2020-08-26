WINCHESTER — A woman accused of helping homicide suspect Larry Lee Mullenax III move the body of victim Sarah Curran appeared briefly in Frederick County Circuit Court on Tuesday.
Clara Ann Perdue, 36 and homeless, had her case continued until 9 a.m. on Nov. 3 when results of an examination to see if she is mentally fit to stand trial are due. Through her court-appointed attorney Jillian D. Curfman, Perdue waived requests for bond and a speedy trial.
Police said Perdue confessed on July 31 to helping Mullenax drag and hide Curran’s body in a homeless encampment off Baker Lane on July 16 after she said Mullenax killed Curran.
Perdue has been charged with concealment of a dead body.
Mullenax, 25 and homeless, has been charged with second-degree murder and is due in court at 9 a.m. on Oct. 27.
Curran, a 22-year-old homeless woman who grew up in Winchester and was known for her generosity and kindness, had been Mullenax’s girlfriend. Police said he confessed to beating, choking and stabbing her to death.
(0) comments
