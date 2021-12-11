WINCHESTER — A Frederick County man is accused of shooting himself in the chin during a fight with his family in his Fading Star Court home on Tuesday night.
Robert Lawrence Moore II is accused of assaulting his daughter and the mother of his children. Police said there were four children in the home when Moore shot himself with a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol. Sheriff Lenny Millholland said Moore was hospitalized, but Millholland said he couldn’t disclose the severity of Moore’s injuries because of a medical privacy law.
The mother said Moore fell to the floor after shooting himself in the kitchen, according to Deputy Wayne D. Alsberry’s criminal complaint. She said he was able to get up and walk around after the shooting.
The daughter said the fight began after Moore turned a light off in a room and she turned it back on. The girl, who Alsberry said had bruising on her face, said Moore backhanded her as she was walking away from him. The mother said she tried to lock herself and the children in a room, but Moore kept forcing the door open and eventually fell on top of her.
Moore, 29, was charged with reckless handling of a firearm and two counts of assault and battery of a family member. The pistol was confiscated by police.
This is at least the second time in four years that Moore has been accused of a gun crime. In 2017, he pleaded guilty to two counts of brandishing a firearm for pointing a shotgun at two 14-year-old boys at a home Moore was living at in the 6000 block of Wardensville Grade. In a plea bargain, he was sentenced to two years with 17 months suspended. Moore is due is in Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court at 9 a.m. on Jan. 10 on the latest charges.
