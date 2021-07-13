WINCHESTER — A homeless man is accused of badly beating his girlfriend and running from police.
The incident occurred in the early morning hours on Friday near the 7-Eleven store at 7 E. Gerrard St., according to a criminal complaint. The woman, who had to be hospitalized for her injuries, said she and Allen Randolph Campbell III were walking back from the store towards the Youth Development Center at 3 Battaile Drive, where they were living on the roof.
The woman said they argued about having to put items back at the store due to a lack of money. The woman, whose right eye was swollen shut, said Campbell repeatedly punched her in the face and body. Besides facial injuries, police said she had bruised ribs and was unable to walk properly.
Campbell allegedly fled police and was found hiding in the woods behind the YDC building. The 30-year-old Campbell was charged with malicious wounding, assault and battery of a family member and fleeing from police. He was being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Tuesday night. Campbell is due in Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court 10:30 a.m. Aug. 18.
