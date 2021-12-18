WINCHESTER — A cellphone theft spree has been put on hold.
Police said Calvin James Talbert arranged online to buy phones in the Wilson Boulevard area four times between Dec. 5 and Monday, according to a Friday news release from Winchester Police Department Deputy Chief Amanda R. Behan. After being handed the phones outside, Talbert allegedly fled without paying for them.
Talbert, 31, was arrested and charged with two counts of grand larceny after his home in the 2500 block of Wilson Boulevard was searched by police on Thursday. He is due in Winchester General District Court at 8:45 a.m. on Feb. 16.
Police recommend using phone kiosks or phone retailers if you plan to sell your phone. If arranging an online sale, the transaction should be done in a public place.
Behan said there may be additional people who were victimized but didn’t report the thefts. They should call Detective Jesse H. Thurman at 540-545-4704.
