WINCHESTER — Two men police have tied to a vicious beating that left the victim with brain injuries appeared in Frederick County Circuit Court Thursday — one to enter a plea, the other for a hearing.
Orlando Espinoza-Jimenez, 22, of the 100 block of Arch Street in Martinsburg, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to a charge of malicious wounding in exchange for the dismissal of a second charge of malicious wounding by a mob.
Christian Cano-Zalpa, 21, of the 11100 block of Lakeside Drive in Hagerstown, Maryland, is also charged with the same two felonies — malicious wounding and malicious wounding by a mob. Cano-Zalpa appeared in court for a processing hearing pending his as-yet-unscheduled trial, but proceedings were continued to Sept. 6.
Espinoza-Jimenez was taken into custody on Feb. 10 in connection to a brutal assault that occurred Dec. 19 outside the 81 Bar and Grill at 360 Gateway Drive, north of Winchester.
According to court records, Espinoza-Jimenez told investigators he attacked the victim because the man gave him a dirty look. After hitting the victim with his fists, the man ran and was tackled in the restaurant’s parking lot by Espinoza-Jimenez and, allegedly, Cano-Zalpa.
When the victim was on the ground, Espinoza-Jimenez kicked him in the ribs and Cano-Zalpa reportedly kicked his face.
At a bond hearing in March, Frederick County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Marie E. Acosta said the victim suffered “significant brain injuries” and will likely need cosmetic surgery to fully repair his wounds.
Espinoza-Jimenez had been held without bail at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center near Winchester since being indicted and arrested on Feb. 10.
Cano-Zalpa, who was also indicted on Feb. 10, was not taken into custody until June 17. One month later, on July 28, he posted a $50,000 bond and was released pending trial.
On Thursday morning, Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Dennis Hupp accepted Espinoza-Jimenez’s guilty plea and sentenced him in accordance with the agreement reached by the prosecuting and defense attorneys. Espinoza-Jimenez was given a prison term of five years, with all of that time suspended except for the six months he was held at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center.
According to jail records, Espinoza-Jimenez was released at 12:29 p.m. Thursday.
Hupp also sentenced Espinoza-Jimenez to four years of supervised probation and ordered him to pay $8,794 in restitution to Valley Health to reimburse the Winchester-based healthcare provider for the cost of treating the victim.
Cano-Zalpa is scheduled to appear in Frederick County Circuit Court on Sept. 6 for a processing hearing.
