BERRYVILLE — A suspended Clarke County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) employee is back at work after an outside investigation cleared him of misconduct during a traffic stop.
Sgt. Donald Mason was placed on paid administrative leave June 14 after his colleague, Deputy Justin Calhoun, accused him of using excessive force while apprehending a suspect.
Mason returned to work on Aug. 2, said Clarke County Sheriff Tony Roper. However, he said Mason was given a new assignment in court security “in an attempt to foster a productive working environment” with Calhoun.
Before his reassignment, Mason was a supervisor in field operations. No supervisory duties are associated with his new assignment, Roper said.
Roper commented in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request submitted by The Winchester Star for information pertaining to the sergeant’s suspension.
The incident that triggered the investigation occurred on June 8 at the intersection of Trapp Hill Road and Va. 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) west of Berryville.
Calhoun and Mason were making an arrest for driving under the influence (DUI) when physical restraint became necessary to control the suspect, according to Roper.
After being placed inside a deputy’s cruiser, the suspect began kicking a window and door of the car, Roper said.
“Deputy Calhoun attempted to restrain him (the suspect),” Roper said, “and Sgt. Mason applied a Taser in this attempt.”
A Taser is a handheld device used by police to immobilize a suspect.
Calhoun believed that Mason used too much force with the suspect and reported the incident, the sheriff said.
After reviewing video of the incident captured by deputies’ body cameras, Clarke County Commonwealth’s Attorney Anne Williams asked for the Virginia State Police and a special prosecutor to investigate.
The video showed force being used against a “very agitated” suspect who was in handcuffs, Williams said.
Rappahannock County Commonwealth’s Attorney Art Goff was appointed as the special prosecutor. Following the investigation, Goff declined to file any criminal charges against Mason and exonerated him, Roper said.
“A bunch of witnesses” to the incident were interviewed, Roper told The Star before officially responding to the FOIA request. Witnesses told investigators they believe Mason acted appropriately in restraining the suspect, he added.
Some of the witnesses were passersby at the scene of the traffic stop, Goff told the newspaper Tuesday afternoon.
CCSO policy generally prohibits Tasers from being used on people placed in handcuffs but allows the devices to be used in certain types of situations that get out of control, Goff learned during the course of the investigation.
The DUI suspect was “a highly combative individual, rather large and strong” who “posed a threat to Mr. Mason” as well as himself, said Goff, by “refusing to put his legs in the vehicle.”
Using a Taser against the suspect was “an appropriate reaction by Mr. Mason,” Goff said.
He added that he believes Calhoun “overly stated the situation” in terms of what actually happened.
Williams declined to comment at length on the incident or the investigation’s outcome. She said, though, she sought the outside probe out of concern for impartiality.
She has known Mason, in his role as a law enforcement officer, since she started working for the commonwealth’s attorney’s office in 2012.
Based on “what I saw in the video, I wanted someone else to look at it,” Williams said.
Mason, who has worked at the CCSO since 2016, has no complaints in his personnel file, said Roper.
Calhoun has worked there since last year, according to the sheriff.
Roper estimated that his office typically receives five to six complaints annually regarding the conduct of its employees. Complaints are looked into individually, he said.
