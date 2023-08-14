The nonprofit group Sustainability Matters announced the appointment of an interim director following the death of its co-founder, Sari Carp, on Aug. 4 from gallbladder cancer. She was 50.
Kara Balcerzak has been with the Edinburg-based nonprofit for three years, first as a volunteer and then as its organizational strategist. Balcerzak, who focused on grant writing and general organizational strategy, has 20 years of experience working both for nonprofits and the federal government.
“We have a wonderful staff [who] have been running the programs,” Balcerzak said. “They really are the ones who are going to keep the organization going. I’m here to be a point person, to make sure that we’re continuing our relationships with our funders and program partners as well as really keep our current programming going without any interruption until we can get a new executive director, who can further the work Sari started.”
Founded in 2018 by a group of friends, Sustainability Matters has organized more than 250 educational and outreach programs for over 25,0000 participants on such topics as gardening, recycling, food preservation and water conservation.
“I wasn’t around for the start, but I know at the beginning it was a group of friends that were hosting some informal workshops and had been really involved in gardening together,” Balcerzak said. “Over time, we realized that there was really a bigger impact that we could have.”
The group's flagship program, Making Trash Bloom, plants native wildflowers on meadows in landfills. The program, which is currently running in three different landfills in Virginia including the Shenandoah County landfill, provides a habitat for pollinators and reduces the negative environmental impact that would otherwise come from the turf grass, Balcerzak explained.
Recently the group has been educating people about conservation issues through Instagram and TikTok, since earlier this year Carp realized that large numbers of people weren't always able to attend conservation workshops, but they could spend hours on their phone, Balcerzak said.
“One thing Sari increasingly talked about in the last six months or so, was realizing that our particular niche is really reaching beyond that choir. Often environmental programs can thrive in urban and liberal areas. But it’s not only the people there who care about the environment," Balcerzak said. "They care about it no matter where they live, no matter what political persuasion they have.”
Balcerzak said Carp was a dynamic person.
“It always amazed me when I would see her speaking in public because she could be talking about things that you might think would be really boring like, 'How do landfills work’ or ‘What is the process of recycling.' She could just make everything interesting and engaging. She had a way of drawing people in and communicating about the environment in a way that was not judgmental.”
The search for a new executive director will begin in the next few weeks. Balcerzak said a job description is being prepared, and they hope to fill the position by the fall.
“When we're looking for a new executive director, we’re definitely going to be looking for someone who similarly can have a vision, can be creative and really fit into the organizational culture of being welcoming to everyone — helping everybody feel welcome in the conservation movement, while making whatever changes they can make in their lives to benefit the environment. That’s what Sari would want.”
To keep the momentum going Sustainability Matters staff members are already planning fall webinars, while continuing to brainstorm other programs. Sustainability Matters is working with the Winchester Parks and Recreation Department to install a native meadow at Jim Barnett Park. Balcerzak said she wasn't sure when the planting for the project would begin, but said she was confident it would continue as planned.
One of the things she said that will always stick with her was Carp’s ability to have a vision and make it happen.
“If she thought something would be good for our community and good for our planet, she was determined to do it. I think from an outside standpoint, saying ‘Let’s change landfill management practices to have pollinator meadows on landfills’ a lot of people would have been overwhelmed by that because it’s such a big project and involves so much technical and scientific research,” she said.
Carp, a lifelong vegetarian who cared deeply for animals, never lectured anyone about their lifestyle. Instead, Balcerzak said, Carp would suggest a simple change such as eating meat once a week.
“Sometimes people who really care about the environment can make us feel like if we’re not doing 100 percent of everything we should do, then what’s the point?" Balcerzak said. "But Sari always believed that anything you can do better, anything you can do is helpful.”
