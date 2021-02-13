Sustainability Matters is offering a full slate of virtual gardening programs to get everyone ready for the spring planting season.
Sustainability Matters is a nonprofit conservation group formed in Shenandoah County in January 2018.
To register for a class or learn more about Sustainability Matters, go to www.sustainabilitymatters.earth
Greener than Grass: Sustainable Landscaping
Tuesday, Feb. 16 7 to 8:30 pm
$10/ticket
Turfgrass is America’s No. 1 crop, yet it has no ecological value whatsoever. Learn how to replace your lawn with no-mow alternatives that offer food and beauty to pollinators, wildlife, you, and your family. Taught by SM’s Executive Director Sari Carp.
Spaces are limited, and registration is required. Upon registering, you will be emailed the link for the Zoom webinar.
Vegetable Gardening for the Perplexed
Tuesdays, March 9, 16 and 23
7 to 8:30 p.m.
$30/full series; $15/individual sessions
Were you a 2020 victory gardener with mixed results? Getting more ambitious for 2021? Heading into planting season, Sustainability Matters’ favorite transplanted English gardener, Paula Brownlee, will demystify annual edibles. Follow her through a three-part series on garden basics, techniques, and averting the sudden death of tomato plants.
Session 1: From the Ground Up (March 9) covers key garden priorities — light, water, location, type of garden, and what to grow. Avoid beginner’s mistakes, and get it right from the ground up.
Session 2: Down & Dirty (March 16) delves deeper, with hands-on specifics on soil, spacing, seed starting and schedules.
Session 3: Bugs, Blights & Weeds (March 23) is the problem prevention session. Head off those garden pests before they get started.
Space is limited, and registration is required. Upon registering, you will be emailed the links for the three Zoom webinars. Vegetable Gardening for the Perplexed is intended as a three-part series, but the sessions are stand-alone and can be registered for individually.
Garden Guidance
First Tuesday of every month (beginning March 2), from 7 to 8 p.m., find out personalized answers to your horticultural dilemmas.
Free to 2021 SM members. Join Sustainability Matters as a 2021 Member and get our gift of Garden Guidance.
SM’s Garden Gurus will be Zooming in to recommend the perfect plant to screen your neighbor’s yard or fill that tricky shaded spot, help revive your drooping bloomers, and solve all your other garden problems.
Members will receive the Zoom link by email.
