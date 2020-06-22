Ballots for the election of Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative board of directors will be mailed out at the end of June, with the results scheduled to be announced at the SVEC’s annual business meeting on Aug. 13.
Three candidates are on this year’s ballot, vying for two seats on the board.
Incumbent Stephen W. Burkholder is running unopposed for one seat while Sally Newkirk is challenging incumbent and Vice Chair Suzanne S. Obenshain for the second open seat.
Online and mail-in voting for the election is being made available for the first time this year, and there will not be any in-person voting. The SVEC website asks that ballots or proxies not be dropped off at any co-op offices or they will be discounted.
Recipients of electric service through SVEC can vote for directors, who are also members of the SVEC.
SVEC board members serve a staggered four-year term. Both seats open this year are in Rockingham County.
Qualifications to become a board member state the petitioner must be a member of the SVEC, be a bona fide resident of its service area, be 21 years of age and may not, in any way, be employed by a competing enterprise or a business selling electric energy or supplies to the cooperative.
In the lone contested race, Newkirk, an associate broker with Kline May Realty in Harrisonburg since 2011, is hoping to unseat the board’s current vice chair.
According to her biography on the SVEC website, Newkirk prides herself on her networking skills and connections within the community in addition to promoting herself as “an agent who is interested in comfortable, healthy and energy efficient homes.”
“By working with the public, I have learned to transact successfully with people from all walks of life,” she states on the website. “I have the ability to compromise, to coordinate activities that produce results, and to acquire the necessary knowledge to inform my performance on varied tasks.”
Newkirk has been a Shenandoah Valley resident for 28 years. Her educational background shows she earned degrees in paralegal discipline from Santa Fe Community College in Florida as well as a bachelor of arts in international relations from Florida State University.
She is a net-metering member at SVEC and is a member of several community organizations, such as Association of Realtors, Legislative and Political Action Committee for Harrisonburg/Rockingham Association of Realtors, Rockingham Bicycle Citizens Advisory Committee, and Climate Action Alliance of the Valley steering committee.
According to the website, Newkirk said she plans to address the views of the members looking for more efficient energy for their homes as well as “poverty issues.” She said she’s also a proponent of transparency.
Obenshain, who is up against Newkirk, has been a board director since 2016. In her biography on the SVEC website, she said she has a “long track record of being able to work with management and to build an organization that is responsive to its customers and constituents and to provide a positive working environment for their employees.”
Within the SVEC, Obenshain has held the position of secretary/treasurer and finance committee chair before being appointed to vice chair in 2019. She is also a credentialed cooperative director.
For the last 15 years, Obenshain has owned and operated a real estate and property management company in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. Prior to that, she worked as a licensed nursing home administrator at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Obenshain said she wants to serve on the board because, “Utility prices in many areas of the country are sky-rocketing, in part because of trendy mandates that are forcing utilities to generate more and more power through expensive green energy initiatives. Don’t get me wrong, I want a clean environment, but I’m concerned for our members who may find it difficult to pay increased power costs if we make that transition before it’s economically viable.”
A Virginia Tech graduate, she has served on the board for the Shenandoah Area on Aging and is board vice chair of Generations Crossing, a nonprofit intergenerational day care provider. She has also been an active member of the Republican Party, Ava Care and held a four-year term on the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors, which she considers her “proudest service.”
Burkholder, who was first elected to the SVEC’s board of directors in 1992, is running unopposed. He has served as SVEC chair, vice chair and secretary/treasurer. He serves as the chair of the compensation and benefits committee.
A New Market native who later moved to the Broadway area, Burkholder has completed the credentialed cooperative director program and received the Board Leadership Certificate, sponsored by the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association.
He worked at his family’s Broadway supermarket, took over ownership and eventually retired and closed the store in 2019. He credits his experience as a business owner to his success on the SVEC board.
“This is a business. This is a corporate board. We want people who have to make decisions and have to live with them,” he said. “When you’re self-employed, when you make decisions, you have to live with them. Making the decision is just the beginning.”
Burkholder, who holds a degree in forestry and resource management from Virginia Tech, said he believes “it’s important to have a blend of old and new board members to have a well-balanced board.”
Voting closes for the SVEC board of directors election at 11:59 p.m. Aug. 10 for online ballots and at the end of the day’s mail delivery to the receiving post office for mail-in ballots. Any mail-in ballot not received by the end of postal business or online by the deadline will not be counted.
