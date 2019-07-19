MOUNT CRAWFORD — Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC) wants to make member-owners aware that with a stretch of hot temperatures in the forecast, higher electric bills could result as more electricity is used to cool homes and businesses, a Thursday news release said.
“Rates have not increased for any of SVEC’s member-owners during this time period,” the release states. “Higher bills this time of year are a direct result of greater electricity consumption.”
SVEC offers the following tips to conserve electricity in the summertime:
- Set thermostats at 78, and turn up higher when not at home.
- Close curtains and drapes to keep out sunlight.
- Only use ceiling fans while you occupy a room.
- Turn off lights when not in use.
- Limit length of showers and baking. The extra moisture released by cooking, bathing and other activities makes it much harder for your air conditioner to cool your home efficiently.
More information can be found on SVEC’s website at www.svec.coop. Energy Saver booklets also are available at all district offices. Also, the free and voluntary Beat the Peak program helps the cooperative hold down electric rates by getting member-owners to reduce consumption during high peak demand times. More information on this program is available at www.SVECBeatThePeak.coop.
Chartered in 1936, SVEC serves approximately 98,000 meters in the counties of Augusta, Clarke, Frederick, Highland, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Warren, and the city of Winchester in Virginia.
