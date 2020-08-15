MOUNT CRAWFORD — Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC) members re-elected two incumbents to its board of directors this week.
Vice Chairwoman Suzanne S. Obenshain and board member Stephen W. Burkholder, both from Rockingham County, claimed the two seats that were being sought by a total of three candidates.
According to an SVEC media release, Burkholder, who ran unopposed, received 6,547 votes. Obenshain received 4,949 votes to top challenger Sally Newkirk, a Rockingham County resident who claimed 2,012 ballots.
The elections were held Thursday night during SVEC's 84th annual membership meeting in Mount Crawford. Board members and select staff members attended the meeting in person but, due to the need for social distancing due to COVID-19, all votes were cast remotely by members who submitted ballots by mail, online or over the phone. It was the first time the utility conducted an election without any members present.
Remote voting brought in the most ballots in the cooperative's history. A total of 7,197 votes were cast, according to the release, representing more than 9% of SVEC's total membership. Previous in-person board elections never collected more than 400 ballots.
“The event was a safe, effective alternative to an in-person gathering,” SVEC board Chairman Larry Howdyshell said in the release. “We are thrilled with the participation level of our members in the voting process. I am happy that over 93% of members surveyed in relation to the new process indicated that they were very satisfied or satisfied with the voting process.”
Chartered in 1936, SVEC serves approximately 97,000 customers in Winchester and the counties of Frederick, Clarke, Shenandoah, Warren, Augusta, Highland, Page and Rockingham. For more information, visit svec.coop.
