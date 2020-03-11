WINCHESTER — Shenandoah Valley Westminster Canterbury is canceling several cultural events in March due to concerns about the coronavirus.
The monthly Fireside Recital, featuring the The Heimat Quartet, has been canceled for tonight.
Also, the next Bistro Concert, scheduled for March 20, has been canceled.
SVWC is a life care community off North Frederick Pike that often invites the public to visit and enjoy concerts, speakers and art exhibits.
Officials at SVWC will re-evaluate whether to hold public events during April.
On Tuesday, nursing home industry leaders recommended limiting most social visits to nursing homes and assisted living centers in the United States.
To learn more about protecting yourself from the coronavirus, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov or the Virginia Department of Health www.vdh.virginia.gov.
