WINCHESTER — Thirty-five years after opening its doors, Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury finally has its own on-staff physician.
It's a development so monumental that the retirement community at 300 Westminster-Canterbury Drive named an entire day in the new doctor's honor.
Paige Patterson Day was celebrated Monday to fete the physician who, for nearly three decades, has been known and respected at Westminster-Canterbury thanks to her work with Selma Medical Associates in Winchester. Selma had been contracted by Westminster-Canterbury to provide on-site medical services for its residents, and Patterson was one of the physicians who visited the campus on a regular basis.
On Monday morning, Patterson reported for her first day of work as a Westminster-Canterbury employee and started making rounds at 7 a.m. She took a break at 9 a.m., though, because she was asked to attend a very important board meeting.
"I couldn't figure out why everyone was so adamant that I get up here at 9 o'clock for this board meeting," Patterson said.
When she walked into Lawrence Hall, Patterson realized there was no meeting. Instead, she was the centerpiece of a surprise celebration attended by nearly 50 residents and staff.
"This is just the beginning of what we hope will be a long and valued relationship," Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury administrator Susie Nail told Patterson.
Michelle Thomas, the retirement community's director of health services, gave Patterson her first official Westminster-Canterbury smock — a white coat embroidered with Patterson's name — and Nail presented her with a framed Paige Patterson Day proclamation as everyone in attendance cheered and applauded.
"It's been a great welcome," Patterson said. "I've been here off and on for 27 years ... and it's been a fun group of people to take care of."
Patterson said many of the things she has treated Westminster-Canterbury residents for over the years are more commonly associated with young people rather than retirees.
"I've never seen people so active," she said. "Rashes and bug bites and falling on the trails — it's great."
Kathy Tagnesi, chairwoman of the Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury Foundation's board of trustees, said the board was thrilled to finally create a full-time position for a physician and even more excited that Patterson agreed to fill the role.
"We have embraced and appreciated all the other physicians who have been here with us on a part-time, fill-in basis, but having our own physician is going to be absolutely marvelous," Tagnesi said. "This is, like, the biggest day ever. ... She is a spitfire."
Patterson said she couldn't wait to join the staff at Westminster-Canterbury, but out of respect to the practice where she had worked for 27 years, she gave Selma Medical Associates six months' notice.
"Taking care of older folks is really my passion, so when I made up my mind in January that this was what I was going to do, I had to do right by Selma," Patterson said. "But I was ready to come here in January.
"I was working 60-plus hours a week at Selma. I'll be working 32 hours a week here," she added. "I think I have everything in place to make a better life/work balance."
Over the years, Tagnesi said, one of the biggest proponents for hiring a full-time physician at Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury was Dr. Terry Sinclair, a former medical director at the retirement community and founder of Winchester's Sinclair Health Clinic for people with low incomes. Sinclair died on Nov. 26 at the age of 79.
"I know he's looking down on this with the biggest grin on his face, so happy this has finally come to fruition," Tagnesi said as Sinclair's widow, Diane Sinclair, welcomed Patterson to the retirement community. "It's an extraordinary time in the history of Westminster-Canterbury."
