WINCHESTER — Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury continues to seek out partnerships that strengthen its mission and the community.
Recently, SVWC donated power wheelchairs to low-income/uninsured adults in the community through F.R.E.E., Northern Shenandoah Valley – Foundation for Rehab Equipment Endowment. SVWC residents can leave such equipment to SVWC when they pass away, and the equipment in turn can be donated to help others.
Also, SVWC residents who have unused “dining dollars” at the end of the month can have them used to buy cases of food/meals for local nonprofit groups such as food pantries, Fremont Street Nursery and Kids Club Northern Shenandoah Valley.
“That’s been a really popular program,” said SVWC Marketing Communications Specialist Kitty Zuckerman.
SVWC also holds food drives for local food pantries and encourages residents to purchase items that are especially needed. Different volunteer activities are organized for staff and residents as well.
SVWC is a not-for-profit retirement community, nestled on 87 wooded acres in Winchester.
For over 34 years, SVWC has offered an active retirement living option for seniors. As interest in the SVWC community has grown and campus amenities have expanded, SVWC realized the need to explore additional independent living options.
Current development is underway for Hybrid Villa homes, a fusion of apartment and cottage living. The Villas will feature a garage parking and open concept residences with large balconies and patios, offering multiple exposures to the landscaped campus.
To learn more, visit https://link.edgepilot.com/s/60817aff/dHMLiYbj5Eyfy9--09V-yA?u=http://www.svwc.org/ or call 540-665-5914 to speak with a member of the team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.