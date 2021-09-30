Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury will host an interactive, care-based discussion next month that will examine the basic concepts of trauma-informed care and their implications in the stressful environment that has been created by the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"For example, we will consider how moral fatigue or compassion fatigue can impact provider-recipient interactions and collegial relations. In addition, we will review case studies that consider the proper role of providers, legitimate limits on services, the ethical risks of over-functioning, and organizational responsibilities to manage staff burnout and potential secondary trauma caused for individuals served," according to an SVWC news release.
"This highly interactive seminar will feature select real-life case studies addressing ethical issues professionals encounter in schools, agencies, and other settings," the release states. "At least one case study will be discussed for those working with children, adults, and the senior population."
The objectives of the presentation are:
- To define essential concepts of trauma-informed care and compassion fatigue.
- To distinguish between appropriate and inappropriate levels of service.
- To examine the potential for causing secondary trauma in providers and recipients of service who are interacting in the stressful context of a global pandemic.
The presenter is Michael Gillette, Ph.D., president of Bioethical Services of Virginia Inc. The virtual continuing education workshop will take place via Zoom from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 21. The cost is $95 per person or $150 per computer (two person max). Registration deadline is Oct. 11 and there will be no refunds after Oct. 12. The link for the training will be sent upon registration. Certificates available after completion of survey (only the person who registers will receive a certificate).
For more information or to register, contact SVWC’s Chaplain, Elizabeth Lewis, at elewis@svwc.org, or 540-665-5971.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.