WINCHESTER — More than 50 cars came out to the “family parade” at Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury on Saturday morning.
The retirement community is closed to visitors to keep residents and staff members safe from COVID-19.
Family members were invited to drive through the campus. Residents from all levels of care could view the stream of visitors either from sidewalks or their apartment windows. The parade also meandered through the cottage neighborhoods.
Once the cars were moving, guests could put down their windows, honk horns, cheer, wave, send air hugs and kisses and share posters of love.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.