WINCHESTER — The SVWC Foundation staff and their events committee are hosting a virtual auction to raise money for the Fellowship Fund. The Fellowship Fund was established to provide confidential financial assistance to residents who find themselves in need of support, despite careful planning and saving.
The auction includes nearly 100 fascinating items including a sterling silver heart necklace from Tiffany & Co., a Henkel Harris rocking chair, a diamond tennis bracelet, a “Love at First Bite” catered private dinner, original paintings and framed prints and a couple of trips.
One of the getaways is a cabin on Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, on gorgeous Lac La Belle, near Lake Superior. The cabin is recently renovated, sleeps six, and is fully furnished and is available for a three- or four-day stay this summer or summer 2022.
Auction bidding has started and continues through 8 p.m. Wednesday. To access the auction site, go to www.32auctions.com/svwc to register and bid on your favorites.
Items purchased by non-residents, may be picked up at the front lobby. If you have any question, call Melissa Boies in the Foundation Office at 540-542-0657.
