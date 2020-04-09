WINCHESTER — Shenandoah Valley Westminster Canterbury recently published the latest volume in the history of the retirement community.
Volume 13, called “Music Fills the Air,” features information about the music of SVWC, the history of chapel music as well as the history of music therapy. There is a also a 2019 Music Photo Gallery.
The volume was prepared by the Residents Association History Committee.
Other articles include resident and staff memories, residents’ involvement with nature, resident artists, resident activities, and resident and staff reports. Many pictures are included in the 122 pages of the perfect-bound booklet.
Music Fills the Air, which benefits the SVWC Fellowship Fund, can be ordered and delivered by mail by making a check out to “SVWC Fellowship Fund” in the amount of $13 (which includes handling and mailing costs). Send it to the attention of Sue McKenzie at SVWC, 300 Westminster-Canterbury Drive, Winchester, VA 22603. Or email smckenzie@svwc.org.
When SVWC opens to the public again, the book may be purchased for $10 at the gift shop.
