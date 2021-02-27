WINCHESTER — Shenandoah Valley Westminster Canterbury recently published its latest volume in the history of the retirement community.
Volume 14, called “Surviving COVID-19,” includes sections on “How I Survived COVID-19 Confinement,” “Confinement” and “Special Projects.”
The volume was prepared by the Residents Association History Committee.
Also included in Volume 14 are articles on “Residents Involved with Nature,” “Art at SVWC” and various reports and appendices. The 174-page perfect-bound booklet contains many photographs.
“Surviving COVID-19” is available in the SVWC gift shop for $10, which benefits the SVWC Fellowship Fund.
“Surviving COVID-19” can also be ordered and delivered by mail by making a check out to “SVWC Fellowship Fund” in the amount of $13.50 (which includes handling and mailing costs). Send the check to the attention of Sue McKenzie at SVWC, 300 Westminster-Canterbury Drive, Winchester, VA 22603. Or email smckenzie@svwc.org.
