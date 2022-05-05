WINCHESTER — Two years of pandemic in their wake, artistic director Ken Nafziger and the singers of Winchester Musica Viva will return to accustomed places this weekend at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church on Boscawen Street in Winchester.
But the reunion with their audience will be Nafziger’s last two concerts as Viva’s artistic director.
“It will be bittersweet,” Nafziger says. “I’ve enjoyed working over the years with the people with Musica Viva.”
Will Averitt, music professor at Shenandoah University, founded the chamber choir in 1981, but Nafziger has been the group’s musical tour guide for 26 of them. In a Nafziger concert, you are never quite sure where you’re headed. His swan song — titled “For Everything a Season” and composed partially of music either ordered or actually rehearsed for concerts swallowed up by the COVID-19 pandemic — is no different.
Toni O’Connor, immediate past board president and longtime choir member, calls Nafziger’s finale “charmingly eclectic.” Nafziger, with a laugh, says, “I think she’s right.” He has waited two years for the foundational idea — “Nola Envie,” premiere pieces about New Orleans around Mardi Gras by choir member Georgiann Toole, and “Four for Christmas,” envisioned for the Yuletide concert the following December — to reach the public.
Nafziger hardly views this as a “negative” — the use of leftover pieces, one might say — but “the start of an conceptual idea." Especially when the entire portion of the concert after intermission is devoted to Franz Schubert’s “Mass in G Major.” Composed by Schubert as an 18-year-old in 1815, it is one of Nafziger’s favorite compositions — and he will conduct it in his last performance with a choir in a church in Winchester.
In and around these pieces essentially from the past will be the cement of the present — songs that clearly indicate this concert is not about the seasons of the years, but instead the seasons of life — for example, “Music in My Mother’s House,” “If I Can Help Somebody,” and Shawn Kirchner’s “I’ll Be On My Way.”
“There really is a time for everything,” Nafziger says. Including those 26 years of Saturdays and Sundays riding up Interstate 81 from Harrisonburg — he labored 40 years in the professorial vineyard at Eastern Mennonite University — to Winchester . . . and Musica Viva.
He was attracted to the chamber choir almost by chance. “Someone told me (about Viva) whom I had met in another choir. I learned that they had different kinds of people. I liked that; I really enjoyed the variety of people.”
If you stretch your imagination a bit, you can see perhaps that Viva’s variety is a reflection of Nafziger’s boundless pursuit and love of music. Want to know why his concerts are so “charmingly eclectic”? Because he has traveled the world to listen and learn — and then teach.
Born in the northwest corner of Ohio (Fulton County), Nafziger earned his undergraduate degree from Goshen College in Indiana and went west, to the University of Oregon, for his doctorate in musical arts. Following was a term as a post-doctoral student with Helmut Rilling in Stuttgart, Germany.
This formed the framework of Nafziger’s education in music, but not of his learning, which has been lifelong. Harrisonburg, where he taught for 40 years and where he and his wife Helen raised their three children, was home, but also a homebase for musical expeditions to locales, oft-far-flung, such as Cuba, Spain, Germany and the Czech Republic. On these, he served in such positions as guest conductor, workshop leader and clinician.
Though professor emeritus at EMU for the past five years, Nafziger has continued to work, not only with Musica Viva, but also with the Shenandoah Valley Bach Festival in Harrisonburg, where he has served as artistic director and conductor.
Often, Viva members have followed Nafziger to these other venues; others have been content to sing the seasons in Winchester. Whatever, the director believes that over his 26 years his Viva singers have been “receptive to most anything, from ‘Messiah’ to Shawn Kirchner’s compositions. I’ve tried to make each season three concerts a year of variety, of special moments.”
And what have been his favorite concerts?
Ken Nafziger laughs and inquires, “And which of your children do you like the best? I never do anything I don’t like. I have many favorite moments. They’re mine; other people will have theirs.”
This weekend is sure to yield more of these “favorite moments,” albeit ones tinged with that distinct “bittersweet” flavor.
“I’m trying not to think about all that,” Nafziger concludes. “But it will be hard not to think about this being the last time.
Winchester Musica Viva, with Nafziger directing, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 26 W. Boscawen St., Winchester. Tickets are $15 at the door.
Adrian O'Connor is former editorial page editor at The Winchester Star. His wife, Toni, is a Winchester Musica Viva member.
