WINCHESTER — Recently elected and re-elected members of City Council will be sworn in next week during a socially distanced ceremony at Rouss City Hall.
City officials will limit the number of people allowed in council chambers during the ceremony due to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s pandemic-related order limiting group gatherings to 10 participants or less. Members of the public interested in watching the ceremony are asked to do so remotely via a live stream on Winchester’s YouTube page, YouTube.com/user/cityofwinchesterVA.
Councilors will be sworn in individually in accordance with the following schedule:
5 p.m. — Phillip Milstead, Democrat, Ward 4
5:10 p.m. — Corey Sullivan, Republican, Ward 3
5:20 p.m. — Les Veach, Republican, Ward 1
5:30 p.m. — John Hill, Democrat, Ward 2
5:40 p.m. — David Smith, Democrat, mayor
Richard Bell, a Democrat appointed to City Council on Nov. 24 to fill the unexpired term of former Ward 1 Councilor Bill Wiley, a Republican, was sworn in during a small ceremony held on Nov. 25. Three weeks earlier, Bell lost his bid to unseat incumbent Veach in the Nov. 3 general election.
The nine-member council is now comprised of seven Democrats and two Republicans.
For more information, visit winchesterva.gov.
