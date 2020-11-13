Thank you for reading!
Winchester Day Preschool student Arun Berhow chooses a red sweater with help from the school’s Executive Director Sue Dyer on Thursday. Ninety-one sweaters made by members of the Shenandoah Knitting Guild were brought to the school to give to the students, which is an annual tradition. The group also made 20 scarves for the teachers. As a coronavirus precaution, children weren’t allowed to try on the sweaters this year. Instead, they were measured and allowed to select from sweaters sealed in plastic that matched their size. All of the sweaters were laundered before being sealed.
ABOVE: Winchester Day Preschool student Kaydence Ray, 4, is measured for a sweater courtesy of the Shenandoah Knitting Guild on Thursday. RIGHT: Winchester Day Preschool student Arun Berhow chooses a red sweater with help from the school’s Executive Director Sue Dyer on Thursday. As part of an annual tradition, the Shenandoah Knitting Guild donated 91 handmade sweaters for the students and 20 scarves for the teachers. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, students weren’t able to try on the sweaters they liked. Instead, they were measured and allowed to select from sweaters sealed in plastic that matched their size. All of the sweaters were laundered before being sealed.
Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star
