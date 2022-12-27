Sweater Weather

With temperatures quickly falling on Friday morning, Shawn Armstrong dressed 4-year-old Josie, her maltese/shih tzu mix, in a warm sweater for their daily walk that included South Stewart Street in Winchester.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

