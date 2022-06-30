Sweet Summertime

Frederick County resident Hannah Davis, who turns 21 today, is a rising senior at Oklahoma State University where she is majoring in animal science. She returns home during the summer to work and is a summer employee at West Oaks Farm Market's fruit and vegetable stand on Northwestern Pike in front of the Farmer's Livestock Exchange Inc. She is shown Wednesday offering fresh peaches, both white and yellow, sour cherries, potatoes, apricots and tomatoes, among other food items.