Sherando’s Joe Knight is The Winchester Star Swimming Coach of the Year for the second straight year and sixth time in the 13-year history of the award.
Knight led the Sherando girls to the Class 4 Northwestern District meet championship, the girls’ first postseason meet title since winning the Northwestern District in 2013. The Warriors girls also had the district’s highest finishes at the Region 4C meet (second) and the Class 4 state meet (eighth, an all-time best for the girls’ program). The Warriors had five individual/relay all-state performances at the Class 4 meet, the most in the area. Junior Emma De Jong placed fifth in the 100 breaststroke and seventh in the 100 freestyle, freshman Chelsey Jones placed sixth in the 100 butterfly, the 400 relay team took fifth and the 200 medley relay took sixth.
The Sherando boys had the area’s second-best finishes at the district meet (fourth), region meet (eighth) and state meet (26th).
Q. How did this year go based on your preseason expectations?
Knight: We always approach each season cautiously optimistic.
For our girls’ team, we exceeded our preseason expectations. Our preseason goals were to improve our standings at the district, region, and state levels. We knew that we had a solid core of veteran swimmers to build from, and our incoming class contained several experienced swimmers from their club teams and our summer league program that would add to our overall team depth. We were hoping our overall depth of talent would help us against the strong teams in our district like Kettle Run, James Wood, and Fauquier, and Broad Run, Tuscarora, and Dominion in our region. It did. We successfully met all three goals — we won the district championship, placed second in Region 4C and eighth in the state championships. Along the way, we also broke nine of our own school records.
For our boys’ team, we knew that recruitment was going to be low, but felt that if the new swimmers developed over the course of the season and our returnees continued to improve like they had last year, we would be able to be competitive and hold our own against some of the larger teams. That turned out to be true. Newcomers like Derrian Britt, Ryan Murphy, Tony Pham, Ben Stange and Brady Michaels turned out to be an enthusiastic and competitive group and they improved each week. Our veteran returnees, Peter Pham, Trevor Cram, Ben Jensen, Erki Grafel and Ryan Simmons worked hard and steadily improved, and others like Josh Bauer, Ashraf Ibrahim and Brenden Johnson worked equally hard and gave us consistent performances throughout the season. Unfortunately, we didn’t have much flexibility in our lineup each meet, but each swimmer developed and became comfortable with his own events.
Q. What stands out about this season?
Knight: Early on, we noticed that when we would discuss the results of our meets for both the boys’ and girls’ teams, the athletes were more interested in learning of their “combined score” than each team’s scores. That is, they wanted to know how we performed overall with the two scores combined. That really impressed our coaching staff and led us to believe that they had developed a “one team” attitude. I believe that carried over into several of our social gatherings we held during the year. We had excellent turn-outs and they seemed to really enjoy each others’ company.
Q. Was there a meet that was significantly important in the teams’ development before the postseason?
Yes, that happened very early on in the season for us at the Holiday Hundreds Invitational [on Dec. 14] at Colgan High School. In addition to facing all [but Handley] of the teams in the Northwestern District, it was also our first opportunity to see how we were going to measure up against Kettle Run, James Wood and Brentsville District. We fared very well. The girls won the invitational outright, and our boys finished a respectable fifth. Our combined score placed us in first overall, and several of our swimmers swam region- or state-qualifying times. That swim meet was a true barometer of our overall team depth that we had been looking for and it also gave the majority of our swimmers the opportunity to swim their main events against quality competition in an excellent facility.
Q. What were your most memorable moments?
Knight: There were actually two that stand out — our second-place finish in the Region 4C Championships and how well we swam at the state championship meet.
In the Region 4C meet, our boys’ team improved their standing from last year, and our girls’ team improved their standing from last year from fifth and finished a very respectable second, only 24 points behind Dominion. Emma De Jong defended her 100-yard backstroke title.
This year was the first time in the school’s history that we had actually qualified at least one or more swimmers in each of the eight individual events and all three relays for the state championships on the girls’ side. Fortunately, we came into the meet relatively healthy and all of our swimmers swam exceptionally well. Chelsey Jones returned to the team [from an injury suffered in January], swam exceedingly well in the prelims and broke a school record [in the butterfly]. Peter Pham swam well and finished in the top 16 in both of his events and broke two school records. Emma and Chelsey earned all-state honors as did our 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay. We had other swimmers finish in the top 16 like Natalee Tusing, and two freshmen, Lexee Schellhammer and Taylor Smith, finish as second alternates [18th place]. It was especially rewarding to see our swimmers on the medalist platform and the team scores being rolled out on the scoreboard at the end of the competition and to see our high school’s name in the top 10 in the state [for the girls].
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.