WINCHESTER — The fourth annual Nonprofit Governance Symposium will be held Tuesday at Shenandoah University to highlight best practices, trends and lessons learned in effective nonprofit governance and leadership.
The symposium is organized by the Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley and Shenandoah University’s School of Education and Leadership. It will be held at SU’s Stimpson Auditorium in Halpin-Harrison Hall.
Registration to attend is $50 per person, which includes breakfast and lunch. The symposium begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 3:30 p.m. As of Tuesday, 114 people have registered, said Kim Herbstritt, director of community investment for the Winchester-based Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
The symposium’s keynote speaker will be Leslie Crutchfield, executive director of Global Social Enterprise Initiative (GSEI) at Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business. Crutchfield is a senior adviser for the consulting firm FSG and co-authored the book “Forces for Good: The Six Practices of High-Impact Nonprofits.”
During breakout sessions at the symposium, several of the six practices will be discussed.
With numerous nonprofit groups in the area, Herbstritt said the symposium is an “amazing resource” for local organizations.
There also will be a panel discussion on the role of businesses as partners for nonprofits.
Other breakout session topics will include the importance of listening to donors, board members and volunteers; social media success; making the most of nonprofit financials and grant writing.
Those interested in attending the symposium can register at cfnsv.org/event/ngs/.
