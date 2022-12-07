WINCHESTER — It began with a conversation.
Handley High School seniors Znyah Johnson and Elizabeth Imoh, both of whom are members of Handley’s Black Student Union that promotes inclusivity and opportunities for young people of color, told Winchester Public Schools Equity and Family Empowerment Coordinator Veronique Walker and Shenandoah University Vice President of Student Affairs Yolanda Barbier Gibson their BSU had never met with any members of similar clubs in other schools.
“They wanted to network with other students, collectively come together to support each other and to see how other people are doing what they’re doing,” Walker said.
Gibson and Walker realized the students had a good idea, so they got the ball rolling for what became the first BSU Regional Symposium.
On Wednesday morning, more than 50 members of Black student unions and associations in Winchester Public Schools and at Shenandoah University and Laurel Ridge Community College, as well as in Jefferson County and Berkeley County public schools in West Virginia, assembled in SU’s Halpin-Harrison Hall for a daylong program that allowed students become acquainted and share ideas while attending sessions designed to promote Black leadership in the community.
“This is a great opportunity to bring everyone together for a great collaboration,” Gibson said. “The leadership, all the tips and resources, it’s really helpful.”
“It’s the first symposium in this region that we know about,” Walker said before smiling and adding that SU agreed to host the event “because they’re awesome.”
The symposium began with Shenandoah University’s Harambee Gospel Choir performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” a hymn written by brothers James Weldon Johnson and J. Rosamond Johnson between 1900 and 1905 that has come to be regarded as the Black national anthem:
”Stony the road we trod, bitter the chastening rod felt in the days when hope unborn had died. Yet with a steady beat, have not our weary feet come to the place for which our fathers sighed?”
Following the performance, SU adjunct professor and executive management fellow Frederick White delivered a keynote address before the students embarked on a team-building exercise to demonstrate the importance of Black student unions in schools. That was followed by a panel offering insight into how to best rise above society’s continued use of the hateful N-word.
After lunch, symposium attendees could listen to more panel discussions regarding past and future leadership opportunities for young people of color, or they could opt for a tour of Shenandoah University’s Winchester campus.
“Many of our students in Black student associations have never experienced anything like this, so today was so meaningful to them and will be a day they’ll never forget,” said Tanya Dallas Lewis, cultural unity and equity director for Jefferson County Public Schools in Charles Town, West Virginia.
Now that the first BSU Regional Symposium is done and dusted, Walker said organizers and participants are already looking forward to doing it again.
“That’s the goal,” she said, noting the second symposium will hopefully bring in more students from schools throughout the Shenandoah Valley and Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia.
