WINCHESTER — Despite 34 pounds of synthetic marijuana and $35,000 found in the home in which he was living in Stephens City, Feras F.H. Qaza insisted he wasn’t a drug dealer and the pot was for personal use.
“I apologize for whatever I did. All that stuff is not all mine,” Qaza told Judge Alexander R. Iden prior to being sentenced in Frederick County Circuit Court on Thursday. “God strike me dead if I’m lying.”
The 46-year-old Qaza, who now lives in New York City, was sentenced to 10 years with all but nine months suspended on possession with intent to distribute and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute charges. The sentencing was over a raid on a home in the 100 block of Hampton Court by the Northwest Regional Drug and Gang Task Force on April 26, 2017.
Police seized AMB-FUNICA as well as chemicals, packaging materials, cash and a money-counting machine. AMB-FUNICA is about 85 times more potent than the plant form of marijuana, and prosecutors previously said the amount seized had a street value of between $150,000 and $200,000.
Qaza recruited his niece to drive to North Carolina to pick up the chemicals used to make the synthetic marijuana in exchange for money for car payments and rent. Aziza Ayesh was convicted at trial last year and received a six-year suspended sentence. Ali Qaza, her boyfriend, was acquitted.
Lilian Marie Qaza, Qaza’s wife, was convicted of perjury last year and received a suspended sentence for lying about her and Qaza’s involvement in the case.
Andrew M. Robbins, the deputy commonwealth’s attorney prosecuting the case, told Iden that Feras Qaza was lying about the pot being for personal use. “You have an overwhelming amount of substance that is being prepared for distribution,” he said.
Robbins noted that Qaza’s criminal record includes convictions for assault and battery and larceny in the 1990s. But defense attorney Kenneth L. Singleton asked for probation. He said the felony conviction puts Qaza — a Jordanian citizen and father of four who has lived in the U.S. since 1990 — in danger of deportation. He said that would cause hardship for Lillian Qaza, who has breast cancer and can’t work, and Feras Qaza’s elderly mother.
“He’s trying to do the right thing by his family,” Singleton said. “He’s a good father and a good provider.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.