WINCHESTER — A second candidate has entered the race for the Ward 4 seat on City Council.
Republican Kathy Tagnesi, who retired from Winchester Medical Center in 2013 as vice president of patient care and chief nursing officer, announced via email on Friday that she will challenge incumbent Democrat Mady Rodriguez in the general election on Nov. 8. Tagnesi is the first Republican council candidate to come forward.
According to a media release, Tagnesi attended Louisiana State University at Alexandria, the University of Central Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University and holds a master’s degree in public administration.
Tagnesi led the medical center’s successful effort to be recognized as a Magnet hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center. The Magnet designation is the highest possible credential awarded by ANCC to nursing facilities in the United States and around the world.
Tagnesi was a board member with Sinclair Health Clinic on North Cameron Street from 2007 to 2017, during which time she also served stints as board chairwoman and interim executive director for the facility that provides free and reduced-cost health care to residents who are uninsured and have low incomes. In 2020, she served as interim director of health professions at Lord Fairfax Community College in Middletown.
From 2011 to 2019, Tagnesi served on the advisory board for the Winchester Department of Social Services. She is currently a member of Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury‘s Fellowship Committee and serves on the board of directors for the nonprofit assisted-living community’s foundation.
Additionally, the media release states, Tagnesi is a member of the International Women’s Group, Winchester Area Newcomers Club and the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival‘s Apple Club, and is active with Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church on Keating Drive.
Despite her retirement, Tagnesi has continued her nursing education and holds an active nursing license in several states. She also completed Shenandoah University‘s Foundations of Faith Community Nursing course.
Tagnesi is married to retired Air Force Col. John Tagnesi, a fellow Republican who served on City Council from 2011 to 2014 and is currently a member of the Winchester Planning Commission. The couple has two grown children.
In the general election on Nov. 8, Winchester voters will select four people to serve on the nine-member City Council for the next four years. Democratic incumbents Rodriguez (Ward 4), Richard Bell, (Ward 1), Evan Clark (Ward 2) and Kim Herbstritt (Ward 3) announced on Monday they will seek re-election. Bell, Clark and Herbstritt are currently unopposed, but the Winchester Republican Committee is scheduled to hold a party canvas on May 14 to formally nominate GOP challengers in all four races.
Also to be decided by Winchester voters this November are two at-large seats and one Ward 4 seat on the Winchester School Board, plus the federal race for the recently redrawn 6th Congressional District.
Anyone who wants to vote in the Nov. 8 general election must register at least 21 days before Election Day. For more information or to register, visit the Winchester Voter Registrar’s Office online at winchesterva.gov/vote.
