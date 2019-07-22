BERRYVILLE — Hikers have a new resource to help them explore the Appalachian Trail in Clarke County.
A brochure and map developed by the National Park Service details six “day hikes” along the trail’s 22-mile stretch in the county, ranging from easy to strenuous.
“It’s a well-thought-out, laid out brochure,” said Alison Teetor, the county’s natural resources planner.
A group of county residents who regularly hike the county’s portion of the trail chose the routes based on their scenery, how easy they are to access and the skill required to navigate them.
The Berryville-Clarke County Appalachian Trail Day Hike brochure recommends hikes at Liberty Hill-Sky Meadows, Rod Hollow, Buzzard Hill, Raven Rock, Bears Den Overlook and Cool Spring River-to-Ridge.
Some of the suggested hikes are not very steep and are suitable for families or “anyone who wants to spend a day in the woods,” Teetor said. Others are better suited for experienced hikers because they are more strenuous to maneuver.
“We have an avid hiking community” in Clarke County, Teetor noted. But nature-lovers outside the county — and maybe some inside the county — may not be aware of all of the hiking options, she said, explaining the need for the brochure.
In 2015, the Appalachian Trail Conservancy designated Berryville-Clarke County an “Appalachian Trail Community” in recognition of efforts by the localities to promote and maintain the trail as well as advocate for it remaining a major recreational resource known worldwide.
The Potomac Appalachian Trail Club maintains the trail in Clarke County.
Altogether, the nonprofit organization’s volunteers keep up more than 1,000 miles of trails and 80 cabins and shelters in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania. The A.T. is about 2,200 miles long and stretches from Georgia to Maine.
Ursula Lemanski, of the National Park Service’s Rivers and Trails Program, said the idea for the brochure came from a similar one prepared last summer for Monson, Maine. That brochure became so popular that “we decided to secure funding to produce similar products for other A.T. communities,” she said.
The Center for Community GIS (Geographical Information System), based in Farmington, Maine, designed the map accompanying the Berryville-Clarke County brochure.
The National Park Service covered printing costs for 3,000 copies of the brochure.
Two Berryville businesses that are official Appalachian Trail Community supporters — Dunn Land Surveys and ReMax Roots real estate — contributed more funding so 5,000 copies could be printed, according to county spokeswoman Cathy Kuehner.
Free copies are available at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, the Barns of Rose Hill Visitors Center in Berryville, the Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center and businesses in Winchester and Clarke and Loudoun counties, Kuehner said.
(3) comments
I didn't see a link to a site from which the brochure can be downloaded. Is that missing from the article or must a hiker carry a stone tablet in order to follow one of these trails?
You can pick up the brochure at one of the locations indicated in the article.
I didn't see a link to s site from which the brochure can be downloaded. Is that missing from the article or must a hiker carry a stone tablet in order to follow one of these trails?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.