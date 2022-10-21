If you ask someone from the Winchester/Frederick County area where they are from, a likely answer is the “Top of Virginia.” Many local residents would also be quick to note that the “Top of Virginia” is not to be confused with Northern Virginia or NOVA. We are no different than Michiganders who hold up their hand like a mitten and point to a spot when asked about home or our neighbors in West Virginia who often refer to the “Panhandle.”
The “Top of Virginia” is an identity. But, how many people who refer to the moniker have been to the actual top of the Commonwealth? Whether you are a geography buff who reads maps just for fun or are a nature lover looking for an excuse to get outside, fall is a perfect time to step foot on the angle that is the northern-most point of Virginia.
Interestingly, you must traverse a bit of the Mountain State to get to the “Top of Virginia.” The point is found on top of a ridge in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia’s Cacapon State Park. The park is free to visit. You can hike or bike to the “Top of Virginia” along the gravel road that leads there year-round. Visitors can also drive there. However, the road is closed to automobiles November through April.
This writer prefers to travel on foot whenever possible and highly recommends putting your feet to the ground for this particular adventure. Sure, you could hop in your car and check it off your list a little more quickly. But, you would miss much along the way. I picked a Sunday in mid-October to venture to the top on foot and was surprised to discover the hike was not as difficult as anticipated.
If you choose to go on foot, stop in the Nature Center on your way into the park to touch base with the ranger and get an idea of the types of wildlife, plants and geological features you might see on your ascent. The hike is not a technical trail hike. Instead, you’ll follow a gravel road with few obstacles which enables you to take in your surroundings without the fear of tripping.
From the Nature Center, drive to the Batt Shelter Parking Lot. If you see signage for the park’s extensive mountain bike system, a dog park and a picnic shelter, you will know you are in the right place. Grab your water bottle, phone and anything else you want to take with you on the 6.8-mile round-trip trek.
Walk to the right out of the Batt Shelter Parking lot. You will be on pavement for a little over a half-mile before coming to a set of gates and a “steep grade/rough road” sign. Continue walking on the gravel road. You will notice a very gradual incline and that the sides of the road are flanked by a multitude of mountain bike trails.
At 1.5 miles, you’ll notice a growing number of rock outcroppings in the road bed and you will be glad you did not try to drive a Mini Cooper up the mountain. However, if the road is open, you will notice that most cars, trucks and vans can get up the road with relative ease.
Along with the bumpier road, the incline becomes a little a bit more challenging at the 1.5-mile mark. However, it’s still gradual enough to keep up a very good walking pace. I averaged about an 18-minute pace and was warm in 70 degree temps, but not winded. You might be surprised if you look to your left at mile 1.65 into the hike and realize the elevation. Instead of looking through tree trunks like you did at the beginning of the ascent, you can see over the canopy in spots. The Sleepy Creek Wildlife Management area is visible off to the east.
On a sunny October day, sugar maples, hickories, sassafras and other showy autumn trees combined to make a tunnel of orange, red and gold. Each breath of wind that jostled the foliage made the sunlight dance on the road. When the wind blew in the slightest, spent leaves quivered, then fell like dry rain. Occasionally, a car passed slowly. Otherwise, there was no murmur of a highway or busyness other than the buzz of insects. The sound you might notice, during any given season, might be your own footfalls heading up, up, up.
At 2.2 miles, I saw my first person on foot. A gentleman in a tank top and backward baseball cap breezed down the mountain. “Great workout, isn’t it?” he said. “I love it!” Not too long after the exchange, my brisk hiking pace allowed me to pass two mountain bikers who slowly pedaled their way uphill toward the Thunderstruck Mountain Bike Trail. They were good-natured when I overtook them on foot and took the time to tell me what to look for as I neared the crest — a sharp curve to the right, then not much farther to the northern-most point of Virginia.
At 3.06 miles I had climbed 1,100 feet in elevation. I looked at the Google Map on my phone and realized the little blue dot representing me was steps away from the mapped pinnacle of the Commonwealth. I stopped and looked around for any tell-tale sign that I was at that angular apex. I noticed a drying tan fern bed beneath the trees on my right, a stark contrast to the colors above. I kept walking. A car slowed a several yards ahead of me and parked. Two people got out.
On the other side of the road, to my left, a skinny golden-leafed tree hickory tree, that looked a lot like the others along the way, was marked with red and white stripes painted on its trunk. Three hot pink ribbons were tied below the stripes.
I headed toward the tree and my little blue dot settled on the “Top of Virginia.”
I took a few photos of the couple who arrived by car and found out that they were on their way from Chesapeake, Virginia, to Peaks of Otter along the Blue Ridge Parkway. They said they like mountains and were just passing through, but thought they would look for the “Top of Virginia” before heading down the road a little farther to check out Cacapon Overlook.
As with most quests, the answer to one question often leads to observation. I took a few minutes to myself to contemplate the “hows, whats and whys of this spot.” There is cellphone service at the “Top of Virginia.” But, the surroundings can make you forget about the phone in your pocket. There are tourists and locals. People arrive in vehicles, on foot and on bikes. There are sightseers and exercisers, as well as photo-worthy scenery and occasional infrastructure-related fences and poles.
Lured by the word “Overlook” and having realized it is that which appears to have drawn most people up the road, I felt compelled to walk the extra .35 miles farther to see what the hubbub was about before heading back downhill.
I discovered the Overlook is an absolute must-see. At an elevation of 2,285 feet, Cacapon Overlook is the highest point in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. Visitors can see four different states from the spot: Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland. In mid-October, with a brilliant blue sky adorned with picture-perfect stark white cloud formations hovering high above the colorful tree covered topography, it was nothing short of stunning. Cacapon State Park has set up a wooden swing and an “Almost Heaven” sign next to the viewing deck for fun photo ops.
From the Overlook there are two ways to get down the mountain on foot. One is to continue straight onto the old logging road that is bike, stroller and walker friendly. The logging road eventually connects to the much more challenging and long Ziler Trail.
Personally, I was looking forward to the free feeling that comes with jogging downhill on a soft surface. I love the freedom of a good “whee” experience on foot. So I turned around and came back down the mountain in a fraction of the time it took me to go up. However, I found myself stopping along the way to check out the lavender purple American Asters blooming by the roadside, taking in the occasional sound of water trickling down the rock walls and trying to see the wild turkeys I most certainly heard calling in the brush.
Walking to the “Top of Virginia” gives you the time and space to ponder each step and your own relationship to the place. The sassafras trees and sugar maples alongside the road and the wild turkeys that forage on the forest floor are not aware and don’t care if they are in Virginia or West Virginia. Without the blue dot of the GPS map telling you that you are at the acute angle that is the “Top of Virginia,” you would likely pass by the decorated tree trunk without notice.
The hike allows you to consider how arbitrary, fluid and precarious boundaries can be.
How deep you delve into the spot is up to you. The “Top of Virginia” responds to the rhythms of nature. It will never look precisely the same to each person. The trek to the top differs with the season and the day. Yet the journey, if you choose it, shows what it means to refer to home as the “Top of Virginia.”
For more information, visit wvstateparks.com.
