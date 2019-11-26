Your car doesn’t like cold weather any more than you do.
Batteries lose power, tires lose pressure, windshield wipers are ineffective, tire rods get damaged, potholes appear and vehicles slide off roads into ditches.
“One of the biggest things is people driving too fast for road conditions,” Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland said in an interview last winter. “They need to slow down before an intersection so they can stop and not slide. We also see people try to drive with a peephole out of the windshield, not taking time to scrap [ice] off or melt it.”
The National Weather Service is calling for the possibility of a wintry mix over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
Even if a driver is prepared for snow, ice and freezing temperatures, there is hidden risk.
“One of the biggest things is a lot of build-up with the ice around the tire rods underneath the car,” said Edward J. Palmer, owner of Valley Automotive at 126 Windy Hill Lane.
“Underneath issues can cause havoc,” he added. “All that salt and debris (small rocks, gravel and dirt) get caught up there and it can cost $400 to $600 to repair depending on the damage. It can affect steering response.”
“The wise thing is, right after the storm, get to a car wash and get the underneath washed,” said Palmer.
Tires also can suffer damage.
“We have had to replace tires, pulling cinders from them,” said Terry Fait, service manager at Brad Omps Garage at 2021 N. Frederick Pike. “Cinders on ice can cut tires.”
And as cold weather drops tire pressure, steering and handling can be adversely impacted, as well as trigger a Tire Pressure Monitoring Light (TPMS) — the upside down, horseshoe-shaped yellow light on the dashboard screen. Monitoring relates to a vehicle’s optimal tire pressure.
“Tire pressure drop can also take a toll on your tires if you don’t have enough tread,” said Ken Minnick, manager of Minnick’s Auto Repair and Towing at 32 W. Cecil St.
But number one effect of sub-freezing temperatures is increasing the amount of charging power a battery needs to start the engine.
At 32 degrees, a battery loses 35% of its cranking power, and more loss comes with every drop in temperature below freezing.
“Mostly, we see problems with batteries in cold weather,” said Steve Davey, owner of SOS Repair at 620 N. Cameron St.
At Minnick’s shop, a towing contractor for AAA, “Requests for jump starts bunch up in the morning after a night of freezing cold or on Monday mornings,” Minnick said.
Whenever area roads become winter-slick with snow or ice, “We winch a lot of people out of ditches,” he added.
Icy winter roads become the birthplace for potholes, as ground water under the pavement freezes and expands, creating cracks in the road surface that widen and deepen under the volume and weight of heavy trucks and cars.
And for commercial vehicles, operating in sub-freezing temperatures presents a challenge with diesel fuel, which contains paraffin wax used to improve fuel viscosity and lubrication.
Below 32 degrees, the wax begins to gel, creating a waxy solid that crystallizes and can clog fuel lines.
“When it gets to 18 degrees, we get calls, and anything below 18 degrees it gets worse,” said Nick Omps of Brad Omps Towing and Repair at 240 Tyson Drive. The business specializes in commercial vehicles.
Air pressure brakes in trucks and delivery vans can freeze if moisture gets inside, and brake pads and rotors suffer when water and dirt get into the pads and brake lines, he added.
Winter collisions and fender-benders can be a boon for auto body shops like J.R.’s Auto Body Repair at 121 Mercedes Court.
“Some days 10 cars will be bought in on a roll-back tow truck,” said owner Dale Wilson.“It all depends on when the snow comes, some days it’s like Christmas and other days nothing. People just don’t slow down or use common sense. They run into stuff.”
