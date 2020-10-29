Halloween is Saturday night and the juxtaposition of a full moon and a weekend date should be the perfect recipe for the spookiest of celebrations. But the specter of the novel coronavirus floats in the air, making trick-or-treating for 2020 a
Some parents worry if it's safe for their children to go trick or treating. And people who enjoy passing out candy and seeing kids in their costumes, don't know whether it's safe to open their doors.
If you're waiting for the "all clear" notice from health experts or local government — it's not coming. The Centers for Disease Control considers traditional trick-or-treating when treats are handed out to kids going door to door and trunk-or-treating with cars lined up in parking lots as "higher risk activities" and warns about the possibility of the virus spreading during close contact with strangers.
But that doesn't mean trick or treating is canceled. Every family and household needs to evaluate their own risk factors and then take reasonable precautions if they decide to participate — either as givers or receivers.
Local governments have never truly regulated trick or treating. Some towns and cities set up specific times as guidelines to help out both candy givers and candy getters. (Set times are also helpful for planning how much law enforcement needs to be on the clock.) But no local governments have set times this year. Take that as a sign: No one is forbidding trick-or-treating, but no one is encouraging it either.
For those preparing individually wrapped treat bags, the VDH recommends washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before preparing them. It also advises trick or treaters to only stop at houses where the individuals are wearing face coverings and to maintain a 6-foot distance from them.
The VDH says there is a high COVID risk for those who go trick or treating door-to-door at a large number of houses in multiple neighborhoods, or who attend large Halloween parties or similar events.
To make trick-or-treating safer, the CDC recommends:
• Everyone — trick or treaters and those passing out candy — should wear a cloth mask.
• Everyone should wash their hands before trick-or-treating or handing out candy. They should wash them again after they're finished.
• Only go out with those who live in your household. Avoid crowds and maintain 6 feet of distance between your group and others. Don’t allow children to rush up to houses that may already have a group waiting for candy. Wait your turn to maintain distance.
• Anyone giving out candy should avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters. Some ideas: Set up a bowl outside that they can pick from themselves or — even better — set up a table where you can spread out your candy to avoid having everyone reach into the same bowl. Or set up a station with individually bagged treats for kids to take.
• While trick-or-treating maintain at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and others who do not live in your household at all times.
• For trunk-or-treating, create distance between cars by parking in every other space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.