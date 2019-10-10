If watching Ken Burns’ recent documentary series on country music gave you a renewed (or new) appreciation for the energetic sound of bluegrass, then you’ll have plenty of chances to hear those toe-tapping sounds live.
Two new concert series showcase the special magic that happens when talented musicians pick up the banjo, mandolin and fiddle.
Both series got their origins in the popular Berryville Bluegrass Series, organized for 20 years by Frank Jurney. The concerts raised more than $300,000 for the Clarke County High School Eagles Athletic Association since the series began in 2000.
But Jurney’s failing health caused him to bow out of the concert business, leaving the door open this year for new promoters.
One series will remain at Clarke County High School and benefit students there, while the other will be held at Millbrook High School and benefit the Frederick County Educational Foundation.
First up, is the Eagles Bluegrass Concert Series, which will hold its first concert on Saturday with performances by the Amanda Cook Band, whose latest album is “Point of No Return,” and the Dale Ann Bradley Band, which was named the 2019 Female Vocalist of the Year by the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music.
Meanwhile, Bruce Carpenter, who emceed for the Berryville series, has started the Top of Virginia Bluegrass Series. The first concert in that series will be Nov. 9 with Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out and the Lonesome Highway Reunion Band.
“Frank is a friend of mine, a mentor,” said Carpenter, a partner in Frogtown Musica and a songwriter who has had at least two bluegrass tunes hit the charts. “In fact, he’s sort of a father figure to me.”
The money from the Top of Virginia Bluegrass Series will benefit students in the agriculture programs at Frederick County Public Schools.
“I feel like that was a demographic that doesn’t get as much as other kids,” said Carpenter, who was a member of the FFA chapter at James Wood High School 40 years ago.
Here’s the schedule for both series. Get your clogging shoes ready!
Eagles Bluegrass Series
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 each and can be purchased online at http://bit.ly/eaglebluegrasstickets or will be available at the door. Concerts are held at Clarke County High School, 627 Mosby Blvd. in Berryville.
The concession stand will be open and the athletic team will sell 50/50 raffle tickets.
There are three concerts in this series.
Saturday — Amanda Cook Band and the Dale Ann Bradley Band
Jan. 4 — Nothin Fancy and Remington Ryde
March 14 — Po Ramblin Boys and Shadowgrass
Top of Virginia Concert Series
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door and can be ordered at topofvirginiabluegrass.com.
Concerts are held at Millbrook High School, 251 First Woods Drive, Winchester.
There are four concerts in this series.
Nov. 9 — Russell Moore and IIIrd Thyme Out and the Lonesome Highway Reunion Band
Dec. 14 — Big Country Bluegrass and Dave Adkins Band
Jan. 11 — Carolina Blue and Linda Lay and Springfield Exit
Feb. 8 — Blue Moon Rising and Troy Engle and Southern Skies
