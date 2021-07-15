For two months between late February and late April, local athletes, coaches and fans got to enjoy football again after missing it entirely last fall.
As great as some of those games were, Clarke County, Handley, James Wood, Millbrook and Sherando combined to compete in only 16 contests. In 42 days, the true football experience will make its triumphant return on Friday, Aug. 27.
The Virginia High School League released its master football schedule on Thursday. For the first time since 2019, the schedules for high school football teams will consist of 10 regular-season games. Last year, teams were limited to a maximum of six regular-season games for the VHSL season that took place from February to April. The Frederick County teams played their season in April, with Millbrook and Sherando leading the way with four games each.
The 2020-21 school year was the second year of a two-year scheduling cycle for football, so local schedules will look a little different this year.
Class 4 Northwestern District teams will play six district games (one fewer than in 2019) as a result of Culpeper County moving to the Battlefield District.
Four of Sherando’s district games and six total will be at home this year (the Warriors will play four home games in 2022). Fauquier is hosting only two Northwestern District games this year, with the Warriors one of the two teams that will travel to Warrenton. The Falcons only have three home games on their entire schedule.
Just like in 2019, schools in the Bull Run District will play seven district games. The difference is that Central is now on the schedule instead of Rappahannock County, which decided prior to the 2020-21 school year to no longer play a district football schedule.
Eagles fans will have to get used to a couple of new names for their opponents. On Oct. 1, Clarke County will travel to Mountain View (formally Stonewall Jackson) for a district contest. On Oct. 15, the Eagles travel to Meridian for their third and final non-district game. Meridian used to go by George Mason, a former Bull Run District rival.
The following is a week-by-week look at the schedule. An # indicates a district game.
Week 1
Aug. 27: #James Wood at Sherando, 7 p.m.; Handley at Rock Ridge, 7 p.m.; Millbrook at Jefferson (W.Va.), 7 p.m.; Clarke County at Warren County, 7 p.m.
• • •
This year’s James Wood-Sherando contest might be the most eagerly anticipated since 2009, when the Colonels and Warriors met in the Region II, Division 4 semifinals and Sherando emerged with a 13-7 victory.
On April 21, James Wood beat Sherando 36-20, the first time the Colonels beat the Warriors since their regular-season contest in 2008. Sherando will not only try to avenge a rare loss in this series (the Warriors own a 28-3 edge) but are also hoping to get the Jake Smith era started off on the right foot. The former Warriors assistant coach is taking over for Bill Hall, who resigned after 18 seasons and 150 wins as head coach.
Millbrook and Jefferson will meet for the 10th straight year in which full seasons have been played. The Pioneers lead the series 6-3 and have won four straight, including 65-42 in Shenandoah Junction in 2019.
Handley and Rock Ridge are playing for the first time. Rock Ridge, located in Ashburn, opened in 2015.
After a two-season hiatus, Clarke County has renewed its series with Warren County. The Eagles lead 30-16-1 all-time and have won six straight meetings, including 31-29 in 2018.
Week 2
Sept. 3: Handley at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.; Jefferson (W.Va.) at Sherando, 7 p.m.; Loudoun County at Millbrook, 7 p.m.; Manassas Park at Clarke County (Hall of Fame game), 7 p.m.
Off week: James Wood
• • •
Handley will look to capture the Sullivan-Potts trophy for the third straight year in the rivalry with Harrisonburg that dates back to 1922, when students in Winchester competed for Winchester High School. The Judges lead the series 47-32-3.
With the exception of 2008 and this spring, Sherando has played Jefferson every year since 2003. The Warriors are 14-2 in the series and have won 13 straight, including 41-7 in 2019.
Millbrook and Loudoun County will play each other for the fourth straight full season. The Captains have won two in a row and lead the series 2-1.
Clarke County is playing former district rival Manassas Park for the first time since 2017. The Eagles have won five straight and lead the series 24-13.
Week 3
Sept. 10: Sherando at Martinsburg (W.Va.), 7 p.m.; James Wood at Skyline, 7 p.m.; Harrisonburg at Millbrook, 7 p.m. Sept. 11: Spotswood at Handley (Hall of Fame game), 1 p.m.
Off week: Clarke County
• • •
Sherando isn’t the only team that will have a different head coach in its matchup with Martinsburg, a series that has been played in every full season since 2011. After the 2019 season, Martinsburg’s Dave Walker left for Concord University after winning his eighth state title since 2010. The Bulldogs have beaten the Warriors every year except 2015 in the past decade.
James Wood has played Skyline every year in a full season since Skyline opened in 2007. The Colonels have won four straight in the series and lead 8-5.
Millbrook will take on Harrisonburg for the first time since 2012. The Pioneers won 34-33 that year to even the all-time series 1-1.
Spotswood is the second team that Handley will take on for the first time in its history. Spotswood is a lot older than Rock Ridge, however, playing its first season in 1980.
Week 4
Sept. 17: Brentsville at James Wood (Hall of Fame game), 7 p.m.; Millbrook at Potomac Falls, 7 p.m.; Sherando at Musselman (W.Va.); #Central at Clarke County, 7 p.m. Sept. 18: Skyline at Handley, 1 p.m.
• • •
James Wood will play Brentsville for the first time since 2010, the last of eight straight matchups between the former district rivals. The Colonels have won five straight games and are 6-2 overall.
Millbrook is playing Potomac Falls for the first time since the Pioneers’ first two years as a school in 2003 and 2004. Potomac Falls won both of those matchups.
Musselman was a constant on the Sherando schedule every year from 1999-2014. The Warriors have won 10 of the last 11 matchups, but the Applemen have experienced a resurgence in recent years. Musselman advanced to the 2018 Class AAA state semifinals.
After a two-year hiatus, Clarke County will try and get back on the winning track against Central in its district opener. The Eagles lead the all-time series 31-9 but have lost three straight meetings.
Like James Wood, Handley has also played Skyline in every full year since Skyline opened. The Judges have won three straight and lead the series 9-4.
Week 5
Sept. 24: #Millbrook at Sherando, 7 p.m.; #Handley at Fauquier, 7 p.m.; #James Wood at Kettle Run, 7 p.m.; #Clarke County at Strasburg, 7 p.m.
• • •
Sherando swept both meetings with Millbrook in the spring (31-17 and 30-7) and leads the all-time series 16-4. Most recent results for other matchups: Handley 20, Fauquier 10 (spring 2021); James Wood 36, Kettle Run 21 (2019); Clarke County 24, Strasburg 6 (2019).
Week 6
Oct. 1: #Fauquier at Millbrook (Homecoming), 7 p.m.; Riverside at Sherando (Homecoming), 7 p.m.; North Hagerstown (Md.) at James Wood (Homecoming), 7 p.m.; #Clarke County at Mountain View, 7 p.m.
Off week: Handley
• • •
A couple of matchups that have never occurred before this week will take place when Sherando plays Riverside and James Wood plays North Hagerstown. Most recent results for other matchups: Millbrook 36, Fauquier 29 (spring 2021); Clarke County 66, Stonewall Jackson 6 (spring 2021).
Week 7
Oct: 8: #Liberty at Sherando (Hall of Fame game), 7 p.m.; James Wood at Jefferson (W.Va.), 7 p.m.; #Madison County at Clarke County (Homecoming), 7 p.m. Oct. 9: #Millbrook at Handley (Homecoming), 1 p.m.
• • •
Handley beat Millbrook 21-13 in 2019 to snap a four-game losing streak against the Pioneers and take an 11-7 all-time lead.
James Wood will take on Jefferson for the first time since 1979, when it beat the Cougars for the fourth straight year in the only all-time matchups between the schools.
Most recent results for other matchups: Liberty 20, Sherando 13 (2019); Clarke County beat Madison County 58-0 and 68-0 in the spring of 2021.
Week 8
Oct. 15: #Liberty at James Wood, 7 p.m.; #Kettle Run at Millbrook, 7 p.m.; Clarke County at Meridian, 7 p.m. Oct. 16: #Sherando at Handley, 1 p.m.
• • •
This is the start of a four-week stretch in which Winchester-Frederick County schools will only play district games. Sherando beat Handley 34-31 in overtime in 2019 for its ninth straight win over the Judges and leads the all-time series 15-11. Most recent results for other matchups: Liberty 50, James Wood 21 (2019); Millbrook 55, Kettle Run 27 (2019).
The Meridian contest marks Clarke County’s final non-district game of the season. The Eagles beat George Mason for the 12th time in 12 years in their last matchup in 2018 and lead the all-time series 39-15.
Week 9
Oct. 22: #Fauquier at James Wood, 7 p.m.; #Handley at Kettle Run, 7 p.m.; #Millbrook at Liberty, 7 p.m.; #East Rockingham at Clarke County, 7 p.m.
Off week: Sherando
• • •
Most recent results: Handley lost to Kettle Run 48-14 and 39-14 in the spring of 2021; James Wood 21, Fauquier 18 (2019); Liberty 20, Millbrook 14 (2019); Clarke County beat East Rockingham 42-7 in the regular season and lost to East Rock 41-7 in the first round of the playoffs.
Week 10
Oct. 29: #James Wood at Millbrook, 7 p.m.; #Sherando at Fauquier, 7 p.m.; #Clarke County at Luray, 7 p.m. Oct. 30: #Liberty at Handley, 1 p.m.
• • •
James Wood completed its 2-0 spring season by beating Millbrook 55-42 to snap a five-game losing streak to the Pioneers. Millbrook leads the all-time series 10-8. Most recent results for other matchups: Sherando 48, Fauquier 14 (2019); Handley 14, Liberty 13 (spring of 2021); Luray 34, Clarke County 14 (spring of 2021).
Week 11
Nov. 5: #Handley at James Wood, 7 p.m.; #Kettle Run at Sherando, 7 p.m.; #Page County at Clarke County, 7 p.m.
Off week: Millbrook
• • •
As special as James Wood’s abbreviated spring season was, the Colonels didn’t get to show what they could do against Handley. James Wood trails the all-time series 38-19-1 and fell 44-21 in their most recent matchup in 2019. Most recent results for other matchups: Sherando 21, Kettle Run 7 (2019); Clarke County 10, Page County 7 (2019).
