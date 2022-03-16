Latest AP News
- Trump pick in Georgia governor race not drawing donor flock
- Zelenskyy center stage: Facing Congress, pleading for help
- Pandemic preparedness bill moves ahead; funding still needed
- Special US House election will fill term of Trump ally Nunes
- Live updates: Official says Russian troops take 500 hostage
- US Senate approves resolution probing Putin for war crimes
- Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19, VP Harris still negative
- Russia business deals muddy GOP US Senate primary in Ohio
- Senate approves bill to make daylight saving time permanent
Local News
- Local judges recuse themselves in LFCC name change lawsuit
- Shooter gets 2½ years time served
- WPS seeking $2 million for pay hike
- If you need a helping hand
- Region's jobless numbers back to normal after bumpy 2 years
- Three organizations set to receive Berryville arts grants
- Judge: Warrant for Wilson's Wild Animal Park raid valid
- WPS equity efforts continue despite state policies
- Employer Expo to connect job hunters with local companies
- One year after restoration, Piccadilly Place is for sale
AP National Sports
- Scoring spree: 50-point games are the rage in NBA right now
- Indiana tops turnover-prone Wyoming in First Four 66-58
- Judge: Minor leaguers work year-round, MLB violated wage law
- Irving scores career-best 60 points, Nets rout Magic 150-108
- Alex Ovechkin passes Jaromir Jagr for third on the NHL career goals list with 767
Death Notices
- Helen Edmonds Rissler
- Rev. Ronald Arthur Kreiensieck
- Tammy Bowman Keller
- E. Melinda Schryver
- Death notices for March 16
- Elizabeth “Betty” Miller Dobler
- James Carlton Massey
- Helen Kathleen Swartz
- In Loving Memory Steven Scott Jones July 10th, 1959 - March 7th, 2022
- Pamela D. Nichols
- Patsy Arlene Garrett
- Death notices for March 15
