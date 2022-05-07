Taking it easy

Latest AP News
- Diplomats concerned by state of emergency in Sri Lanka
- Australian, Solomon Islands ministers discuss China pact
- South Korea says North Korea fired projectile toward sea
- South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired a projectile toward the sea
- Evacuation efforts go on at sprawling Ukrainian steel mill
- Abortion rights may rest on governor's races in some states
- Abortion adds to Biden's all-but-impossible to-do list
- GOP picks Stefanowski for gov.; Dems OK Blumenthal in senate
- Former state lawmaker Herschella Horton of Tucson dies at 83
- Ex-Arizona prison chief faces 2 felonies for armed standoff
Local News
- Boyce council approves 'DMV stops' for unpaid taxes
- Breaking news: Man killed, suspected shooter arrested
- Frederick planners recommend approval for Dollar General rezoning
- Boyce adopts 25 mph uniform speed limit
- Splash Pad prep
- Fire officials: Remains found at house fire scene
- Employer Expo seeks to double attendance
- Frederick supervisors adopt school operating budget on 4-3 vote
- Totally tubular
- Officials updating values of Winchester real estate
AP National Sports
Death Notices
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services
contributed
- Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.