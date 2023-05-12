Spring has sprung in the Northern Shenandoah Valley and one thing is certain: tending to home gardens and diving into outdoor activities at home in the coming months often increases household water demands (and water bills) for many residents.
If you don’t have an actual spring supplying a continuous stream of water to your property, you might be wondering if it’s time to jump into the world of rain barrels to offset your use of municipal water. Indeed, one might wonder why the barrels that can collect gallons of rain water are yet to become a common part of yardscapes in Winchester, a city where minimum water usage charges have consistently risen each year since 2018 (with the exception of an increase hiatus in 2020).
During a mile-long walk around Winchester’s Old Town that included views of streets, alleys and front, back and side yards, this reporter spotted a grand total of one household with rain barrels. Interestingly, there are a fair number of cisterns that once connected to downspouts in Old Town which have been cemented up or taken out of use long ago. At some point, collecting rain water ceased to be habit.
At first glance, rain barrels appear to be simple plastic or wooden barrels with a spigot that can save people a little bit of money by providing a free supplemental source of water to households and prevent erosion caused by overtaxed downspouts. There are even some cases in which high tech filtration systems are used for larger scale rain water reclamation that allow Virginia resident to apply for a tax credit. At first blush, putting a few rain barrels outside a residence sounds like a simple way to help the environment and save a few dollars.
So why are there relatively so few around?
Michael Neese, Winchester’s Refuse and Recycling Manager, says he doesn’t really know why they aren’t more popular. He has multiple barrels of different sizes at his household. He has made his own rain collectors over the years using a variety of barrels including containers he retrieved from Route 11 Potato Chips and wax and soap containers from a car wash. One barrel held 300 gallons of water. “That was great,” he says.
Neese says he feels comfortable using the rainwater collected in barrels that were used to store food stuffs previously to water his gardens. Rain water is not chemically treated like municipal water, and rain water tends to be slightly more acidic. Rainwater also contains micro bits of organic material, which plants love according to a 2016 article “Rainwater for Gardens: Why Plants Love Rainwater Best,” found in ecolandscaping.org.
Neese uses H2O that is collected in repurposed car wash soap and wax barrels to wash his vehicle and for some other non-food related tasks. There is one thing Neese does not do with the water, no matter the barrel. “It’s important to understand,” says Neese, “that you wouldn’t drink the water.”
Sari Carp, executive director of Sustainability Matters — an environmental nonprofit based in the Northern Shenandoah Valley — says rain barrels are essential in desert environments and are advisable in regions like ours if you are on city water or in an area with limited water. However, she notes that there is a little bit of work involved when installing and maintaining them.
It’s quite possible to unwittingly create an algae fiesta or a chemical stew if you don’t plan ahead and consider the details before installing a rain barrel. Depending on the quality of materials, construction and the conditions in which they are placed, rain barrels sometimes require more attention than individuals may expect.
“The barrels can malfunction,” she says. “Parts are not cheap.” She adds that while some people do find satisfaction in making their own, it is sometimes more time saving and cost-effective to buy one ready-made.
A variety of barrels can be found for sale online and at garden, tractor and hardware stores. Frederick County even holds an annual rain barrel sale each spring to help in that way. Basic, quality rain barrels can be purchased for under a hundred bucks. Frederick County Solid Waste Manager Gloria Puffinburger says the county’s rain barrels are a hot commodity and sell quickly each year. Those models include the spigot and other basics needed for installation.
Understanding the logistics from the get-go pays off in the long-run. The process involves more than just placing a bucket on the ground. The color of the barrel can make a difference, for example. If you know that the spot where you are going to place the barrel receives a lot of sun, then the more opaque the barrel, the better.
Barrels can be sanded and covered with dark, plastic adhering paint or covered with wooden slats to decrease the amount of light hitting stored water. That not only helps mitigate problems with algae, but renders the opportunity to help the rain barrel mesh with your home’s outdoor decor.
Using the water regularly, staying ahead of potential clogs and having a basic understanding of the way gravity works can keep water flowing, as well. Most barrels need to be elevated for the spigot to function. In some cases, that means a home’s downspout will need to be altered in order to empty into the top of the barrel. If you live in a rental property, a landlord might or might not allow you to alter the existing drainage system. If you are able to make alterations, the process might involve more tools and skills than previously imagined.
The Virginia Department of Health’s document on Rainwater Harvesting and Use in Virginia emphasizes the need to filtrate water coming off of roofs and into downspouts and to understand what type of debris might end up in the water from roofing materials, rodent droppings, organic debris, pipes and gutters. Measures to decrease the solids and contaminants that end up in the water should be taken, according to the VDH. As such, you might find yourself needing to climb a ladder to add filtering mesh over your eaves.
Ultimately, Carp says if you have “an old pickle barrel lying around at home, and it might otherwise end up in the landfill, by all means turn it into a rain barrel!” But, she says, “the cost and benefit analysis depends” on where you live and your lifestyle.
Andrea Boright, who lives in downtown Winchester with her husband and son, says rain barrels fit perfectly into her family’s life in the city. They purchased two 60-gallon plastic barrels about 10 years ago from someone in Berryville who delivered them and helped install them. They are nestled in a shady spot behind her home. The overflow spigot sits at about the 55-gallon mark. There’s a connector at the bottom to the second barrel. That means her family often has at least 110 gallons of rainwater at their disposal for outdoor use.
Boright says her household relies on the rain barrels throughout the spring, summer and fall to water their garden plots. “One good storm fills up a barrel,” Boright says. She says she notices that their water bills stay low year-round since they use rain water, not city water for outdoor tasks.
The barrels are set up on about 6 inches of bricks so that they are higher than the garden. A hose is attached to a faucet on the bottom for easy watering and bucket filling. The barrel that the down spout empties into has a fine mesh screen on top that is covered with a larger screen to keep out debris.
Boright says they’ve never had a problem with anything ending up in the bins that shouldn’t be there. Algae hasn't posed any issues for them.
“It’s the easiest thing!” Boright says, as she pats the big barrel, illustrating Carp’s summation that “rain barrels rock under the right circumstances!”
