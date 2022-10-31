WINCHESTER — The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force's 10th annual Operation Valley Venue netted nearly 60 arrests and the seizure of more than $40,000 worth of narcotics.
According to a media release from the Task Force, the operation held Wednesday through Friday concentrated on identifying and arresting suspects allegedly involved with trafficking, manufacturing and distributing illegal narcotics in the city of Winchester and Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Shenandoah and Page counties.
The Task Force was assisted in the operation by law enforcement officers in each of the six localities, as well as troopers from the Virginia State Police, officers with the Probation and Parole District 11 Office and members of the Winchester, Strasburg, Front Royal, Luray and Broadway police departments.
The three-day sweep led to 58 felony arrests, six probation violations and four misdemeanor charges, the media release states. Additionally, 59 probation searches were conducted, six search warrants were obtained and executed, and 31 interdiction traffic stops were completed.
During this year's Operation Valley Venue, the following drugs with a total street value of $42,100 were confiscated:
- 237 grams of methamphetamine
- 35 grams of heroin
- 20 capsules of heroin
- 7 grams of fentanyl
- 80 pressed fentanyl pills
- 35 grams of cocaine
- 51 grams of crack cocaine
- 60 grams of marijuana
Additionally, two firearms and $1,326 in currency were seized by police, the release states.
The Task Force is comprised of law enforcement personnel from the Clarke, Frederick, Page and Shenandoah County sheriff's offices, the Winchester, Front Royal, Luray and Strasburg police departments and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.
